Unlocking the doors to effective COVID-19 treatments

A team of interdisciplinary researchers from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) hopes to identify effective COVID-19 therapies. With help from the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan, the team has been able to visualize the interaction between inhibitory molecules and viral proteins. This allows researchers to see if their drug designs are working as intended.

“We have libraries of molecular fragments and drug candidates that we are testing,” said Michael Maddalena, a research intern in Steven LaPlante’s lab at INRS. “We’re screening to see if they’re active and actually stick to the virus’s proteins or to essential human receptors where we think there’s potential for drugs.”

This research focuses on the proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are involved in its replication and survival. Their work also focuses on the essential human receptors on which the virus depends to enter human cells. Drugs that attach to human receptors are unlikely to be susceptible to viral mutants, ensuring that new therapies will be effective against new variants.

By causing a drug to stick to the proteins on SARS-CoV-2 or essential human receptors, the virus cannot multiply and stop the infection. A therapy for COVID-19 like this should reduce the duration and severity of the disease, keep more people out of the hospital and improve patient outcomes.

The CMCF beamline at the CLS has been “hugely beneficial” to the team, according to Maddalena. The synchrotron allowed the researchers to quickly and efficiently collect high-quality data on their drug candidates. Their related research has been published in ChemMedChem.

“Without access to the CLS, we certainly wouldn’t be able to get the same quality of data that plays a huge role in how we conduct our science,” Maddalena said.

