Unlock cheap travel with lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club for $99

If you want to make travel more affordable this summer, Dollar Flight Club can help. This service tracks super-cheap flights to destinations around the world — and Macworld readers can get lifetime access today for just $99 (Reg. $1,690).

Dollar Flight Club, used by more than a million travelers, helps subscribers book cheaper flights by finding secret discounts and false fares. The average savings is $500, and families can get up to $2,000 off the price of their vacation.

With this deal you can become a member of the Plus+ subscription for life. This means that you get instant notifications for cheap flights in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class. You can also take advantage of huge discounts with partners such as Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, and get unlimited access to essential travel information.

In the words of Condé Nast Traveler, “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record of finding cheap seats.”

Order now for $99 to get your lifetime subscription, normally worth $1,690.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) – $99

See deal

Prices subject to change