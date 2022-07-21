Unlike Biden, Trump Got Severely Ill When He Caught Covid in 2020

President Biden’s Covid diagnosis on Thursday — and what his doctor described as mild symptoms — underlined the significant progress made in fighting the coronavirus in the 21 months since his predecessor was infected.

The White House first revealed that former President Trump was sick with the virus in the early hours of October 2, 2020, when vaccines were not yet available and Mr. Trump regularly scoffed at precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.

At the time, Mr. Trump’s aides said he was doing well and downplayed the seriousness of his condition by saying he was “feeling fine.” But the truth was very different. Later, the report revealed that Mr. Trump’s blood oxygen levels had plummeted before he was helicoptered from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and aides were concerned he might need to be put on a ventilator. walk to the helicopter.