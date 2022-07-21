Unlike Biden, Trump Got Severely Ill When He Caught Covid in 2020
President Biden’s Covid diagnosis on Thursday — and what his doctor described as mild symptoms — underlined the significant progress made in fighting the coronavirus in the 21 months since his predecessor was infected.
The White House first revealed that former President Trump was sick with the virus in the early hours of October 2, 2020, when vaccines were not yet available and Mr. Trump regularly scoffed at precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.
At the time, Mr. Trump’s aides said he was doing well and downplayed the seriousness of his condition by saying he was “feeling fine.” But the truth was very different. Later, the report revealed that Mr. Trump’s blood oxygen levels had plummeted before he was helicoptered from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and aides were concerned he might need to be put on a ventilator. walk to the helicopter.
Mr. Trump was given monoclonal antibodies and an intravenous drug called Remdisivir, as well as steroids to fight inflammation in his lungs. He spent three nights in the hospital. Returning to the White House on October 5, he stated, “I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”
In fact, he had been seriously ill, starting on Oct. 2, when doctors at the White House struggled to keep his fever down and his blood oxygen levels from dropping. Several books, including one by two reporters from the Washington Postdocumented the threat to Mr Trump’s health at the time.
In contrast, the infection of Mr. Biden has been much more lenient so far, as a result of having received four doses of coronavirus vaccine — the first two-dose series and two boosters. According to his doctors, Mr. Biden appears to have no serious symptoms and continues to work in isolation at the White House.
“People, I’m fine. Thank you for your concern,” Mr Biden wrote on Twitter a few hours after his diagnosis was revealed.
Health officials recognize the wide availability of vaccines and new antiviral drugs, each of which reduces the severity of the disease if a person becomes infected. Mr Biden started the oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Thursday.
The current White House has been more transparent about when and how the president was infected than Trump’s.
The former president’s aides first told the public about Mr Trump’s positive test the day he went to the hospital. But Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, revealed in a book that the former president tested positive a few days earlier, and continued to travel with staffers and reporters, even though he knew he was potentially contagious.