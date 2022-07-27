Unlicensed truck driver charged over horror nine car pile-up on Adelaide’s South Eastern Freeway

A Queensland man has been charged after a runaway lorry hit multiple vehicles on a highway in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Mitsubishi truck failed to stop around 3:45 p.m. Sunday as it drove down a hill on the South Eastern Freeway and collided with a Hyundai SUV and a bus waiting at the intersection of Portrush and Crossroads at Glen Osmond.

The truck, which was towing a trailer, continued to cross the intersection and collided with five more vehicles and also caused a collision between a Hyundai sedan and a Toyota sedan.

Emergency services were called and five people had to be freed from their vehicles.

Miraculously, nine of those involved were only slightly injured, while five were unharmed.

The 60-year-old truck driver was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nikolina Withers was on the bus that hit the truck first.

“I was on the bus trying to get home…when suddenly the bus shook and it was loud and a piece of glass flew at me,” Ms Withers said. the ABC.

“I look around and there’s just this guy, he was fine, but the window just exploded next to him and he panicked a bit.

“The man I was sitting next to took the brunt of it and it was just a small cut in his hand. So everyone on the bus was fine, just a shock.”

She said she saw the truck roll over several cars.

On Tuesday, the man was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a license and other serious vehicle violations.

He was denied bail and will appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The truck was on its way to a camping show and belongs to the Victorian outdoor adventure company Malandy.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.