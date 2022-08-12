Unlicensed driver Manpreet Brar who killed Brisbane dad Ian Seibel jailed for 20 months

<!–

A grieving woman left with horrific injuries has been quashed in court after an unlicensed driver who killed her beloved husband was jailed for just 20 months.

Ian Seibel, 51, and his wife Paula were walking their dog along Anzac Avenue in Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Manpreet Singh Brar, 33, who was speeding, ran a red light and did not have a licence, crashed into another vehicle before hitting the couple. The courier post reported.

Mr Seibel died in hospital five days later and his wife suffered serious injuries and had to undergo life-saving surgery.

In Brisbane’s High Court on Thursday, Brar pleaded guilty to dangerously driving a motor vehicle resulting in death, grievous bodily harm and driving without a license.

He was also suspended for possessing a license.

Brar was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be suspended after 20 months.

Aaron Seibel, Ian’s son, said he was devastated by the verdict.

“Thirty years of a man’s life is worth 20 months… I can’t put into words how disappointed I am,” he said.

“You wake up every morning and you think I’m going to talk to Dad about something and then you realize he’s gone.”

Ms. Seibel saddened in her victim statement: “I am extremely angry that I did not have the chance to spend the rest of my life with this kind, loving, gentle giant.”

“He was really my better half and I feel like I’m less than a whole person now that I don’t have him by my side to share my life with,” she added.

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said Brar had previously had five previous convictions for speeding, driving without a license and nine suspensions from the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Defense attorney Gavin Webber said Brar grew up in India but moved to Australia in 2009.

He was married and had two children, including a daughter born last week whom he had not met.

Brar has been in custody since February this year after his bail was revoked for driving without a license.

He will be sent back to India after serving his prison sentence.