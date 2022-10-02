Students at the University of Sydney’s St Andrew’s College suspended ski mask prank at ANU, Canberra

<!–

Students from one of Australia’s most prestigious universities have been suspended after they stormed campus accommodation wearing black ski masks as part of a terrifying prank.

The University of Sydney’s St Andrew’s College has confirmed it is investigating the incident which took place at the Australian National University in Canberra last weekend.

During the college’s annual ‘Campus to Country’, it is alleged that a group of students traveled to the nation’s capital for an unauthorized ‘scavenger hunt’ – where teams of students compete to find certain items or complete certain tasks.

The students were given access to a student residence at ANU and entered the premises wearing ski masks.

The University of Sydney’s St Andrew’s College (pictured) has suspended students over the incident at an interstate college last Saturday

ANU caught the students and kicked them off campus before referring the incident to ACT Police, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

St Andrew’s College has suspended the students allegedly involved and has not ruled out expulsion as the investigation continues.

It has also banned future ‘Campus to Country’ events.

“The alleged actions of certain students on the ANU campus were completely unauthorized and contravened the strict code of conduct expected of students during this activity,” a university spokesman said.

Students reportedly gained access and stormed the student residence on campus wearing black ski masks (stock image)

‘St Andrew’s College has made a great effort to build a respectful, mature and thoughtful community of emerging adults.’

‘It is disappointing when students defy the College’s values ​​and standards and fail their peers in the process.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted St Andrews’s College and ACT Police for further comment.

Students pay more than $32,000 a year to live in college.

The college describes itself on its website as a place to live and eat on campus while studying a university course in Sydney, including other universities.

Investigations into the incident at the Australian National University in Canberra are continuing