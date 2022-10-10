University of Sydney is praised for crackdown on students falsely claiming to be Aboriginal

Students will be forced to provide a ‘letter of identity’ from a local county council

The University of Sydney is to draft a new Indigenous policy for students after abuse

One of Australia’s most prestigious universities has been praised for cracking down on students who ‘rock the system’ by falsely claiming to be Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander.

The University of Sydney has drawn up a new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status policy which means students can no longer simply sign a statutory declaration to prove they have a First Nations background.

Instead, the university can force students to provide a “letter of identity” from a local Aboriginal land council and complete the Commonwealth Government’s three-part identity test.

Radio 2GB presenter Ben Fordham praised the university for introducing the measures and urged others to follow suit.

“Other organizations should also put in place stronger controls because what we’re seeing is wrong and it’s fraudulent,” he said.

Ben Fordham praised Sydney University for cracking down on students who ‘screwed the system’ by falsely claiming benefits for First Nations people

The changes come after lobbying by the Aboriginal Land Council, which claims there has been a significant increase in the number of people applying for the benefits.

The latest census results released in June 2021 found a 25 per cent increase in Australians identifying as Indigenous.

Indigenous groups said the way the current system is being abused is ’embarrassing’.

‘It is open fraud. We say to academic students: can they pass an assignment without citing a verified source?’ Aboriginal Land Council CEO Nathan Moran told Sydney Morning Herald.

Michael Mansell, chairman of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania, said poor white people were misidentifying as Aboriginal in a move he called “identity-seeking”.

“They don’t place any value on their identity as a poor white person in Tasmania, so they’re looking to associate themselves with something that has greater value, and I think a lot of those people believe it’s in that be Aboriginal,” he said after the census results were released.

Fordham said students abusing the system for places on courses or more affordable degrees was “wrong and fraudulent”.

“They go to school, they get jobs and take opportunities from people who were raised native,” the 2GB host said.

‘People misidentify as Indigenous when they are not – there are Indigenous voices calling out a fraud and we should listen to them.

‘Sydney Uni should be congratulated and other organizations should follow suit. Because it is wrong and it is fraudulent. Some of the so-called First Nations people receiving benefits are as real as a three dollar bill.’

A Sydney University spokesman said its review was not motivated by fraudulently applied for scholarships, but the institution wanted to ensure its program was ‘in line with current societal expectations’.

‘[The review] was initiated in response to several expressions of community concern, particularly in relation to the use of statutory declarations, rather than any specific concerns about fraud,’ they said.

‘We are seeking feedback and further input from members of our own and the wider community, representative organizations and other universities on this culturally significant matter.’

The university has an enrollment of 0.9 per cent Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander students, which is below the national sector average of 1.72 per cent.

However, students believe the change in policy could result in Indigenous people in need missing out on places due to the bureaucracy surrounding new enrolment.

“This new policy is likely to disproportionately affect indigenous people from the most disadvantaged backgrounds,” a group of indigenous students opposing the change said in a statement.

“In some circumstances, students may come from abusive families, have been in foster care, or for other reasons may not be able to obtain family documentation to go through the process that has been proposed.”