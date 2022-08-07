University of Wollongong student sees credit card go on $3200 shopping spree, posts bill on Facebook

Faced with someone else’s wallet, most would like to think that they would take it to the nearest police station with the money and cards left in it.

But for one woman, the temptation of a wild night out on the town, an all-expenses-paid trip to a sex shop, and expensive Qantas flights proved too strong.

Kirsten McNeice, a student at the University of Wollongong, revealed that her credit card had been stolen and used for an extraordinary array of purchases, including bras, booze, food and sex toys.

Ms McNeice wasn’t aware of the woman’s weekend wage swing until she looked at her bank statement earlier this week — something she knows urges everyone to do more often.

The unknown woman spent more than $3,000 dollars on Ms McNeice’s card, according to bank statements seen by Daily Mail Australia.

She appeared to have made several trips to a popular Wollongong club, splashing cash every time.

University of Wollongong student Kirsten McNeice (pictured) revealed how her credit card was stolen before the thief spent money

The woman had several innings at Mr Crown (pictured) in Wollongong, spending nearly $400 at the venue

Her day trips to Mr Crown, a public bar and nightclub, were punctuated by visits to a Shellharbour bra and lingerie store and a $200 manicure.

She also made sure she’d have a quick escape if her jokes outgrew the small industrial town — she spent $876 on a Qantas ticket.

An $876 ticket would allow her to go almost anywhere in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, according to Qantas’ current offerings.

The unknown woman went shopping in Wollongong’s shopping district (pictured)

Ms McNeigh posted the bank details (pictured) on social media to the excitement of many University of Wollongong students

The unknown woman then enjoyed Mr Crown again and appeared to have ordered generously at the bar.

After leaving the pub, the woman bought dinner at a local kebab shop with the $27 card, suggesting she opt for multiple kebabs or “snack packs,” perhaps to share with her friends.

The woman at one point withdrew home for the evening, recharging for a Tuesday morning visit to the shops.

The mystery shopper made two matching purchases from Myer, a short trip to Chemist Warehouse, and dropped a cool $80 at pajama store Peter Alexander.

The Wollongong grifter made an online fruit purchase before descending on a local Boost juice, perhaps still craving a fruity hangover cure.

She then moved to a quieter part of Wollongong, where she spent more than $400 in a discreet sex shop, the Adult Warehouse, in the west of the city.

After that, her spending habits seemed to stop abruptly.

Ms. McNeice is already on track to get her money back, she said, but the perpetrator is still on the run.

“Now it’s a matter of finding her,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘Thirteen drinks for your girlfriends at Mr Crown followed by a snack pack at King Kebabs? respect.’

Ms McNeice said she believes she already had the name of the woman behind the in-and-out spree after asking a few companies where the money was being spent.

Purchases made from a discreetly named company were actually for this Adult Warehouse store in Wollongong industrial area

Ms. McNeice has left a statement with the police as they try to find the culprit.

Students in a local University of Wollongong Facebook group have followed developments in the case with interest, joking that the episode was supposed to be a true crime podcast.

Mrs. McNeice had originally put the expense reports on the group so the others could follow the inglorious money trail for themselves.

A later post in the group sparked a deluge of posts guessing where the mystery woman would be by then.

“She’s either with Mr Crown of Bras and Things, or on her way back to Mr Crown of Bras and Things,” another joked.

“Damn, did she get by… she wouldn’t have gotten that far on my bank card, that’s for sure.”