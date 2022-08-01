University of West Georgia professor who killed student poses with assault rifle

The University of West Georgia professor who shot and killed a student in an as-yet-unexplained assault last weekend has previously posed with an assault rifle for photos plastered to his Facebook page.

Richard Sigman, 47, is in custody on seven charges, including murder for the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones, a freshman who was due to start classes before she was shot Saturday night during a night out with friends in Carrollton, Georgia.

Police say he shot the vehicle Jones was in after getting into an argument at Leopoldo’s, a nearby pizzeria.

Much of the incident remains unexplained, including who Sigman was arguing with, or whether that person is somehow connected to Anna.

Richard Sigman, 47, is shown in an unearthed Facebook photo practicing assault rifle shooting. It is unclear what type of weapon was used in Saturday’s attack

Sigman can be seen in his booking photo, left. He is charged with the murder of Anna Jones, who was in a car with her friends when he opened fire

After being thrown out of the pizzeria, Sigman walked across the parking deck where Anna was with her friends and opened fire in their vehicle.

Now her family is raising money to pay for her funeral. They also look for answers in her death.

Sigman, who is believed to be unmarried, has been fired from the university. He has been teaching business administration there since 2012.

Carrollton Police have yet to answer some of the key questions, including what type of weapon was used in the attack and whether he legally possessed it.

Social media photos obtained by DailyMail.com portray Sigman as a nature lover who spends most of his time on the lake near his home.

Anna’s friends and family are now trying to understand her sudden and senseless murder. She is shown at prom

The teenager with family. Among those mourning her death are the mothers of babies she nursed at a daycare center

The University of West Georgia has not commented on his employment history.

The school released a statement following Anna’s death saying: “The University of West Georgia has been informed that one of its students, Anna Jones, has died following an off-campus incident earlier in the day.

“UWG has terminated Richard Sigman’s employment and continues to work with the City of Carrollton Police Department, who are leading this ongoing investigation.”

Locals told DailyMail.com Monday that the shooting happened on a parking deck near the pizzeria, next to the courthouse.

Nearby is Adams Square, which some in the city believe is overrun with bars and booze.

Sigman’s social media profiles portray him as an outdoorsman who spends much of his time on the lake near his home

Before he shot Anna, the police said Sigman got into a fight with a man at this pizza place in town

Anna’s devastated family has used social media to share their grief and friends have launched a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

‘She was a beautiful, sweet soul and her smile would light up a room! Like most parents, you never think you need life insurance for your child.

“This was a devastating and senseless crime that broke many hearts, mourned a community and mourned a family.

“If you can, please help in any way you can,” family friend Jennifer Leperd said in a description of the page, which raised $18,000 for her funeral.

Among those who have donated to the page were women who previously hired Anna to babysit.

“I can’t thank this girl enough for loving and caring for my baby boy as if he were hers at daycare.

“Almost every afternoon when I came to pick him up, he would sit on her lap and hold her with the biggest smile on both their faces.

“They had so much love for each other,” said one of them.

Sigman is expected to appear in court for the first time this afternoon.

He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail on seven charges; murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.