University of West Georgia professor, 47, shot and killed 18-year-old incoming freshman

A college professor has been charged with murdering a young girl who was about to take classes at his university in the fall — after getting into an argument with another man who saw him firing a gun at a car the new freshman was driving. was sitting.

The incident, which happened early Saturday in Carrollton, about 75 miles from Atlanta, saw police handcuff 47-year-old University of West Georgia instructor Richard Sigman after one of his bullets killed the 18-year-old. year-old Anna Jones had demanded.

Police say Sigman, who worked as a business teacher at the school, fired multiple shots during the nighttime killing after a dispute at a local pizza parlor about a mile from the university.

The argument, which reportedly saw Sigman threatening another man with a gun he had hidden on his body, soon spread outside the restaurant, located in downtown Carrolton — a busy entertainment area — and to a nearby parking lot.

Once on the parking deck, police said, a still-armed Sigman approached a car Jones had been in and fired multiple shots at the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if the man he was arguing with was the intended target, or if that man had any connection to Jones.

Sigman is now behind bars and out of a job as a result of the shooting, which happened shortly after midnight, Carrollton Police Department officials said in a press release.

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incident, as well as illegal possession of a firearm.

Security guards at the establishment then intervened and kicked Sigman out after realizing he was armed.

Then detectives said the professor walked out to a parking deck near a courthouse about a block from the restaurant and inexplicably opened fire on the parked car Jones was in.

Friends who allegedly accompanied the teen would then drive their still-living friend to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police said the man Sigman had argued with told security that the suspect had threatened to shoot him during the tiff – but it wasn’t clear why he aimed it at the youngster, or whether the murder was accidental .

It’s not immediately clear whether Sigman has a lawyer speaking on his behalf.

The university confirmed on Saturday that Jones was a college student ready to begin class later this month.

“On behalf of the university, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of the University of West Georgia, in a statement on social media.

“We know this news is hard to digest and affects many members of our university community,” it continued.

“We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts at this extremely difficult time.”

The university added that Sigman – who is pictured with blood on his face in his booking photo – was fired after charges were filed against him.

Jones, who lived in nearby Jonesboro and graduated from Mount Zion High School, was remembered by family and friends as “a beautiful, sweet soul.” [whose] smile would light up a room,” in a GoFundMe created after the murder

“UWG has terminated Richard Sigman’s employment and continues to work with the City of Carrollton Police Department who are leading this ongoing investigation,” the school said in a statement.

The girl’s grieving parents wrote: “Like most parents, you never think you need life insurance for your child.

“This was a devastating and senseless crime that broke many hearts, mourned a community and mourned a family.”

Mike Dugan, the Georgia Senate majority leader whose legislative district includes Carroll County where the incident took place, called the “tragedy in downtown Carrollton.” a ‘senseless act of violence’.

“A senseless act of violence resulted in the death of Anna Jones, a graduate of Mount Zion who attended the University of West Georgia this fall,” the local politician wrote in a statement.

“I keep her friends and family in my thoughts and prayers – I would ask everyone to do the same.”

Her friend Ethan Lepard told the Post: “I will miss her forever. There are so many good qualities, no one can list them all.’