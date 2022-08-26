University of West Florida student, 18, is recovering after being struck in the chest by LIGHTNING

A Florida college student is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning while walking to class on the University of West Florida campus.

Emma Eggler, 18, who is originally from Birmingham, Alabama, was about to start the first day of her freshman class in Pensacola when she was suddenly hit by a bolt in her chest, knocking her to the ground around 2pm Monday. forced.

Eggler was immediately helped by staff and students who discovered she was unable to get off the sidewalk on her own.

“I didn’t feel anything at all, I just woke up on the floor,” Eggler told ABC3. “Many doctors told me to buy a ticket because I was so lucky,” she added.

“My shirt was all the way open from the lightning strike,” Eggler said. “It melted for me.

“I was able to take my backpack off, but I couldn’t feel my legs at all and I was afraid I was paralyzed and I really panicked,” she explained.

“There were other people around and there was a storm, but it looked like it was further away. I thought I had just fallen. I didn’t realize I had been struck by lightning, I was more ashamed because I thought I tripped and fell to the ground. Then I realized I couldn’t move, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t do anything.’

Eggler was rushed to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola and then to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, her hometown.

The electricity from the bolt went down the left side of her body to her foot, leaving a hole in her sock and sneaker. The bout left her temporarily paralyzed.

Her watch also exploded and burned her wrist.

A fellow student, senior Nelson Libbert, pulled Eggler onto a bench.

“This would drive me crazy, but you’re so strong, a strong freshman. I know this is a rough first day, but believe it or not, you’re going to make it,” Libbert told her, trying to calm her down.

“Nelson gave me the shirt off his back because I didn’t actually have a shirt. Then I sat there with them and waited for the paramedics to arrive. I really thought I was paralyzed,” she said CBS5.

Libert called 911 and Eggler was rushed to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola and then to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.

Doctors told her parents luckily her heart didn’t stop after the strike.

“We feel like God worked a miracle for her,” said Mother, Erin Eggler. ‘That’s the only explanation why she’s still with us’

“All the doctors were in shock,” Emma said. “They told me to buy a lottery ticket because I was very lucky. They told me that lightning passed very close to my heart. The doctors told my mother and cousin it could have stopped my heart, but it didn’t and it was the same as a heart attack, but I didn’t have a heart attack because I was so young.’

Eggler was released from the hospital the next day and the feeling and movement in her legs had returned. She plans to go back to class next week.

