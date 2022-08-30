University of South Carolina live rooster mascot will be called ‘The General’ NOT ‘Cock Commander’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sections of the University of South Carolina fanbase will be disappointed to learn that “Cock Commander” isn’t the name of their live rooster mascot, who is instead called “The General.”

After a brainstorming process between the school and its owners, the Clark family, “The General” was chosen as the new name of the Gamecocks mascot – despite fans choosing a more humorous name in an online poll.

The university needed a new name for their live rooster mascot — which has been present at competitions since 1999 — after a bizarre dispute between the bird’s owners, past and present.

Essentially, the bottom line was that the former owners—Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli—were unhappy with the Clarks’ refusal to clip the comb on top of his head.

Formerly called Sir Big Spur, the bird had previously cut off the fleshy area on its head to mimic the look of a fighting Gamecock.

The naming rights belonged to Albertelli’s and after they expired they had no interest in renewing the changes to their feathered friend.

Sir Big Spur VI now has a new name after a falling out between its current and former owners

The state has put together a list of 10 possible options for readers to vote for

In need of a new name that captures the imagination of Gamecock Nation, The state compile a list of 10 possible options before giving readers the opportunity to vote, with Cock Commander being the best.

Despite sifting through suggestions on social media, the parties clearly thought it wise to avoid the wildly popular name.

“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the mascot live at competitions and other athletic events is something they look forward to,” USC director of marketing Eric Nichols said in a statement.

“When we realized we had to change his name to keep that tradition alive, it seemed appropriate to go back to where ‘Gamecocks’ began.”

In 2006, he made his first appearance at the school’s football games. He was often seen on ‘The Roost Roller’ – a motorized remote-controlled cart used to drive around Williams-Brice Stadium.

Now the rooster is not only given a new name, but also an improved residence at The Cock Pit.

“The athletics department and the Clarks are creating a ‘C’ for the general to sit, sort of a replica of the South Carolina Block C logo,” the university said.

The rooster, in several iterations, has been present at USC games since his first in 1999

The General will be in attendance at the Gamecocks’ opening game against Georgia Tech this Saturday, though not all of them are thrilled.

In an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com, PETA, the outspoken animal rights group, condemned both the nickname of the school teams and the use of a live mascot.

“A gamecock is an embarrassing relic from a time when blood sports involving animals were legal, and a rooster belongs to a flock of chickens, unstressed and tied up next to a roaring crowd on a football field,” a PETA spokesperson said. told DailyMail.com in a statement.

“The University of South Carolina needs to pull back and change the team’s name to something that belongs in the 21st century rather than one that celebrates the days of bloody animal cruelty.”

It was suggested that the bird could have been named ‘Cluck Norris’ in tribute to the actor, Chuck