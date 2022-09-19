University of Oregon apologizes for ‘f*** the Mormons’ chants during BYU-Oregon game

The University of Oregon has issued a statement condemning ‘offensive and disgraceful’ chants directed at Brigham Young University during a college football game between the two schools on Saturday.

Footage emerged of a group of fans chanting ‘f*** the Mormons’ as Oregon defeated BYU at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR.

Oregon released a statement on Twitter Sunday expressing their disapproval of the fair.

‘The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and scandalous chant that came from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for and it goes against the spirit of competition.

‘We can and will do better as a campus community that has no room for hate, bias or bigotry.’

WARNING – EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The University of Oregon issued a statement condemning the ‘offensive and disgraceful’ chants

College football game between the University of Oregon and Brigham Young University on Saturday

The Pit Crew, the University of Oregon’s official student section, released a statement of its own Saturday night, distancing itself from the actions of their section.

‘To all @BYUfootball fans in attendance at today’s game, we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance.

‘We do not condone or support any hate speech directed at one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.’

There is no update on whether punishments have been handed out or whether specific students have been identified.

Brigham Young entered the field to honor fallen Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in July after falling from a cliff face at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Ore.

Although Kris Winter, the University of Oregon’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life, said in a statement that the school would investigate the matter.

“The university apologizes for the despicable chants made by some University of Oregon fans at today’s football game with Brigham Young University,” Winter said.

‘There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon. These actions are simply unacceptable.

‘We will look into it, and we encourage our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.’

Brigham Young is a Mormon school based in Provo, UT, where its players must adhere to an honor code; even if they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox was apparently disgusted by the ugly scenes inside Autzen Stadium

Utah Governor Spencer Cox reacted strongly to the disrespectful chant, writing on Twitter on Sunday: ‘Religious bigotry alive and well in Oregon.’

Meanwhile, the Oregon government made it clear that the historically accepted behavior was no longer reasonable in modern society.

“In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state for all, regardless of race, religion, gender or background,” she said in a statement.

‘Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at last night’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We have to do better.’

BYU and Oregon clashed on the football field Saturday, with the Ducks winning comfortably

BYU showed a touch of class when they took the field Saturday before the 41-20 loss.

The Mormon school continued down the field with Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia carrying a flag for fallen former teammate Spencer Webb.

Brigham Young also placed flowers on the four-yard line as a mark of respect for the tight end who tragically lost his life in July.

Webb died after falling and hitting his head on a rock slide at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon.

Brigham Young is a Mormon school based in Provo, UT, where its players must adhere to an honor code; even if they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sheriff’s spokesman said Webb was climbing a cliff before his fall.

‘[Webb] climbed a rock formation or face and slipped,’ Sgt. said Tom Speldrich. ‘He hit his head [and] fell in the water.’

Webb was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.