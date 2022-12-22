University of Idaho offers self defense and stalking awareness class as police defend investigation

The police chief in Moscow, Idaho, has insisted that the murder of four students in November is not a ‘cold case’, despite five weeks with no suspect or arrests – as students at the University of Idaho are now being offered self-defense classes with the killer still on the loose .

James Fry on Wednesday defended his force’s handling of the investigation into the Nov. 13 murder.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison May, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s friend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death in the house the women rented just off campus.

In fact, police have yet to find the murder weapon, and despite 10,000 tips, they have not identified a suspect or motive.

Students were told last month they could choose not to return to campus for the spring semester in January, and instead study online or at the university’s other campuses in Boise, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d’Alene .

James Fry, chief of the Moscow Idaho Police Department, on Wednesday defended the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders

Victims: Pictured are the four Idaho students who were stabbed to death in the early hours of November 13. Ethan Chapin (center right), Xana Kerndole (right), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom left), and Madison Mogen (top left)

Members of the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police collect and remove the personal belongings and property from the residence

Kaylee and Madison were found on the top floor of the home in Moscow, Idaho. College lovers Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found in a bedroom on the second floor while survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor

Those who do return will see more police patrols in the vicinity of the campus and more security personnel.

Students are also offered self-defense classes, with classes in “stalking awareness,” vigilance and sexual assault awareness, Fox reported.

The university will have a ‘campus and town hall aimed at home security’.

They also “work with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring in outside experts to assess the safety and security of the department facilities.”

Kernodle and Chapin were at a party on campus the night before they died.

Goncalves and Mogen were at a bar in town.

At 02:00 they were all home.

Some family members – most notably the Goncalves family – were highly critical of Fry and his troops, accusing the police of keeping them in the dark.

But Fry insisted on Wednesday that they were doing everything they could to support them.

“Each family wants a little bit of different information, and we’re in touch with each of the families, that we talked to them on a daily basis,” Fry told NBC Night Line program.

Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin (left) were both murdered, along with friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves (right)

On Dec. 7, Moscow police asked the public for help in finding a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra whose driver they believe may have valuable information about the murders. The car has not yet been found

He added that the local prosecutor’s office also has a contact person who is in regular contact with the families of the victims.

We pass on as much information as possible to them. As I said, there’s information that we’re withholding, and we know that frustrates them,” Fry said of the families.

“But we have asked them to be patient. We have asked them to trust us and that we will continue to go through this until we have a conclusion on the matter.”

It is believed the four were asleep when they were tucked into their beds in the bedrooms on the second and third floors between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Two first-floor roommates were in the house at the time, but were unharmed and have been ruled out as suspects.

Fry said there was movement in the case, but he couldn’t disclose it.

“This case is not getting cold,” he said. ‘We still receive hundreds of tips every day and follow those tips.’

A line of inquiry is a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene that police are hoping to identify. One matching the description – made between 2011 and 2013 – was found abandoned in Eugene, Oregon, but that particular car was ruled out on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Fox news photographers captured detectives retrieving boxes from a storage facility where evidence is kept.