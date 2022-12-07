University of Idaho Murders: Cops prepare to box up personal items of four slain college students

Police in the Idaho college town, where four college students were murdered in their off-campus home, will begin the grim task of removing the victim’s personal belongings from the home on Wednesday.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said he will personally pack and remove items from the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed on Nov. 13, likely while they slept, with department members.

“We’re going to return those things to the families. It’s time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing,” Fry said.

“I’m a father, so I understand the meaning behind some of those things,” added the chief, whose department received scathing criticism from the victims’ families for alleged missteps and delays in the investigation.

Three weeks after the gruesome murders, police still have no suspects and no murder weapon, but Fry insisted the case has not gone cold.

“We’re at that point in the investigation where we’re still collecting information, we’re still collecting tips, we’re still collecting evidence,” Fry said in a video statement released by the department.

“But there also comes a point where the family has to have those assets back, the ones we can get them back,” he added. “They’ve asked for some of those things back, so we’re ready to sort that out for them.”

Moscow police, a small police force of 36 members leading the complex investigation, said in a statement that personal items are being moved from the home to a secure storage location where family members can view and retrieve them.

“The home remains an active crime scene and progress continues to be made in the investigation,” the department stressed.

“Moscow Police and investigative partners continue to work with the victim’s families on the investigation and ongoing developments,” the statement said.

Killed in the Nov. 13 home invasion were roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison May, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Xana’s friend Ethan Chapin, 20.

Two roommates in the unit on the first floor of the house were unharmed, while those on the connected upper floors all perished

Kaylee and Madison had spent the evening visiting a sports bar and food truck, while Xana and Ethan have visited Ethan’s college dorm, a short walk from Xana’s house.

The victims are said to have died in their sleep after returning home after a Saturday night out.

Three weeks after the murders, police have not identified a suspect or the murder weapon, and the families of the victims have more questions than answers.

Kaylee’s father Steven has spoken out about his dissatisfaction with the Moscow police investigation, which he says has been “messed up a million times over” in a recent interview with Fox News.

He said he hoped a personal attorney could force the hand of investigators to release any evidence they have to the public.

“There are things we can ask and things we can do to get to the truth faster,” he said. “You have to fill out forms to get this evidence released. I don’t know how to do that.’

“There seems to be confusion everywhere. It’s just absurd what’s happening now.’

One of his frustrations with the department’s lack of transparency was their refusal to reveal the alibis of certain people they say have been cleared of suspicion.

“If you don’t share your alibi, you’re afraid your alibi isn’t strong enough to share with the community because that gives them a chance to peer-review it,” Goncalves said.

He also expressed frustration that investigators would not explain why they believed there was no connection between stabbings that recently occurred in both Washington and Oregon.

“Don’t treat us like we’re little kids,” he said. “You say it has nothing to do with each other. Then tell us why it’s unrelated.”

“They screwed up a million times. But I can’t say that, because what experience does Steve have?’ he added. ‘He does not know. He’s just a dad who woke up one day and his life turned upside down.”

Speaking to Fox, Chief Fry insisted his department was still thoroughly investigating the murders.

“This case is not going cold. Tips come in, we have detectives interviewing people every day. We’re still looking at the evidence, we’re still looking at all aspects of this,” he said.” I said early on that no stone is left unturned, and I mean that. We go on. This case doesn’t get cold.”

Fry fought back tears as he explained the toll the investigation was taking on the officers involved.

“I’m a dad with daughters, and it’s hard,” Fry said. ‘We are humans. We don’t go here and just turn it off. It affects us. But we have work to do, and we will continue to do that work, we will continue to move forward.”