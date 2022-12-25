University of Idaho killer could be ‘incel’ with ‘perverted anger towards women,’ ex-FBI agent says

An ex-FBI agent believed the bloody massacre of four University of Idaho students could be a case of femicide — with three victims being women.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death — with Xana’s freshman boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, also killed on Nov. 13.

Christmas Day marks six weeks since brutal murders took place in the small town of Idaho, Moscow, as police have yet to name a suspect or make a single arrest.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer claims detectives will look at “anyone associated with any victim,” but believes it could be a “very remote person” due to the lack of an arrest.

Idaho police say the four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (Photo: Victims Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20) )

She also believes the killer may have built up anger against one or more of the murdered students, but added that her main theory is that the killer is someone with “perverted thoughts and anger towards women.”

“Involuntary celibates” or “incels” are part of a misogynistic subculture on shadowy online forums where users exchange fantasies about rape and mass murder.

Speak against News week she said, “They’re known as incels…who this house has watched, who sees all these pretty girls going in and out, and their anger and their own personal horrific desires, they realized that night.”

“Someone who still lives in that area, someone who has seen these beautiful girls, because only girls live there, right?

“A person with absolutely horrible, murderous desires against these women, a femicide-type case, and it came to a boiling point combined with an opportunity.”

Femicide can be broken down into two categories – intimate and non-intimate – with the first pertaining to the killing of women by current or former partners.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer claims investigators will look at “everyone associated with every victim” but believes it could be a “very remote person”

Goncalves, 21, was one of four students brutally stabbed to death in Idaho, Moscow, on Nov. 13. There are several claims that she was stalked before her death

The last known movements of at least two of the victims: The girls visited the truck between 1:43 and 1:53 am. It’s unclear if they went straight home, but police say they were killed shortly after, sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Non-intimate means the killing of women by people they were not close to, with Coffindaffer adding that the killer may have been someone who knew the victims “very loosely.”

She continued, “In other words, the people there may not even know him, except that he was around, but someone who would have gone unnoticed.

“So you have a perfect storm that night, and this person who is familiar with the house, familiar with when they came and left and familiar with that area, to be able to leave quickly, familiar with the tree line from where they got the house and the seeing lights go on and off, and so on and so forth.”

Coffindaffer believes the person who killed the students “had issues of their own that they acted upon.”

The former federal agent justified her point by pointing to the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko when she was 18 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Coffindaffer believes the killer could have built up anger against one or more of the murdered students, but added that her main theory is that the killer is someone with “perverted thoughts and anger toward women” (Xana Kernodle and her friend Ethan Chapin)

Coffindaffer believes the person who killed the students “had issues of their own that they acted upon”

Kaylee Goncalves ex-boyfriend Jack DuCouer is heartbroken that ‘half of America’ thinks he slaughtered the ‘love of his life’ and three of her friends

Her killer, Jerry Burns, was arrested in 2018 and was not a “close acquaintance” of the case being solved by DNA.

The new theories come as the ex-boyfriend of a victim of the Idaho student murders is heartbroken that “half of America” ​​thinks he slaughtered the “love of his life” and three of her friends, a family member said.

Kaylee Goncalves broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Jack DuCoeur, 22, just three weeks before the quadruple homicide that stunned police.

DuCoeur was ruled out by police shortly after the Nov. 13 atrocity, but is haunted by “ridiculous conspiracies,” his aunt Brooke Miller said.

Police have so far determined that the murders happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. — and not much else.

Moscow police chief James Fry, who oversees the small city of 25,000, has said he has no idea who or where the killer is, and has faced criticism

Police recently released some details that provide insight into the last movements of the victims on the night of the murders

Moscow police chief James Fry, who oversees the small city of 25,000, has said he has no idea who or where the killer is and has been criticized.

Days after the murders, it turned out that Goncalves and Mogen called Jack at least seven times shortly before their deaths, in the early hours of the morning.

Goncalves’ parents, Steve and Kristi, have also said they support Jack “1,000 percent.”

An ex-tenant of the house suggested that the victims may have heard the killer enter the house, as every footstep can be heard in the “creaky, old” building.

Each floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Alteneder, who graduated in 2022, lived in a bedroom on the second floor of the house, directly above one of the first floor bedrooms.

DuCoeur was ruled out by police shortly after the Nov. 13 atrocity, but is haunted by “ridiculous conspiracies,” his aunt Brooke Miller said

Authorities had asked for information about a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the scene of the murders – though it’s unclear if the white sedan captured on surveillance footage is the same vehicle

An ex-tenant of the house suggested that the victims may have heard the killer enter the house, as every footstep can be heard in the “creaky, old” building

He described how tenants could hear footsteps resonating in virtually every part of the house.

In response to public outcry over a lack of results in their investigation, police recently released some details that provide insight into the last movements of the victims on the night of the massacres.

They said Goncalves and Mogen went to a local bar, stopped at a food truck, and then went home with a private party around 1:56 a.m., according to a police timeline of the night.

Chapin and Kernodle, meanwhile, were at the Sigma Chi house a short walk away and returned to Kernodle’s room around 1:45 a.m., police said.

Two other housemates, 19-year-old Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were also out that night, but came home at 1 a.m., police said.

They only woke up later that morning and said they had heard nothing strange the night of the murders.