University of Idaho campus will not scale back security measures even after suspect arrested

Campus security at the University of Idaho will not be scaling back its security protocols despite the allegations of the quadruple homicide.

Following the November 13 murder of the four students, increased foot patrols and security went into effect — with many students refusing to return after Thanksgiving break.

But despite the arrest and charges against 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, patrols continue as the college town struggles to recover from the shock of the bloody murders.

While there is a “sense of relief” with Kohberger in custody, there are no plans to scale back anything.

He was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20

The staff increases will continue, which was reinforced as an incentive for students to return, according to TMZ.

The university hired more campus police and increased the number on the scene — sources say they are still getting tips about the murders and passing information to the police and FBI.

It comes after Kohberger waived his right to extradition and will be sent back to Moscow, Idaho to face four counts of murder and one felony burglary.

Pennsylvania authorities confirmed they believe he is eager to return to Idaho after traveling home for the holidays to see what evidence police have to link him to the crimes.

The criminal justice graduate student drove more than 2,500 miles across the country with his father, Michael, in early December, more than a month after the murders.

His Pennsylvania public defender confirmed he had been pulled over twice for driving too close to the car in front of him in Indiana.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached Kohberger’s sedan on I-70 just outside Indianapolis on Dec. 15.

During the check, Kohberger’s father also seemed concerned when the officer asked Kohberger for his driver’s license and registration.

A Hancock County deputy sheriff had previously stopped him on the same issue of tracking too closely.

Kohberger is currently being sent back to Idaho to face charges in 10 days, but police are expected to move him as soon as possible.

Hours after his extradition, hearing examiners hired by Kohberger’s defense team arrived at the King Road property to take photographs and footage.

Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger was apprehended by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15 — but police had no information that he was a suspect in the student murders

Kohberger’s therapist sister, Melissa, attended the extradition hearing with her parents on Tuesday

They reportedly spent about 45 minutes taking video footage inside and outside the property.

Four of the detectives then left the premises, but a crime scene reconstruction analyst remained behind.

Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Ann Taylor will represent Kohberger Idaho.

However, it is unusual for state-paid defense attorneys to reconstruct the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Kohberger’s parents have insisted they have no money for a private attorney.

They attended his hearing yesterday, covering their faces from the media, when he appeared in a red prison-issued jumpsuit and handcuffed.

The investigation into the home comes after the court ordered a cleanup mission halted when it was announced authorities had made an arrest in the chilling case.

Photos show that an Idaho State Police trooper accompanied the group, but the Idaho attorney representing Kohberger has yet to be identified.

Ex-homicide detective and attorney Ted Williams said, “The fact that Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has hired private investigators to investigate this crime scene leads me to believe he will certainly mount a strong defense.”

The suspect’s father, Michael Kohberger, arrives at the courthouse wearing a summer hat to hide his face

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies escort Bryan Kohberger to the courthouse Tuesday morning

Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar said the alleged killer expects to be “exonerated” — with his family standing by him.

He claims the family finds it “uncharacteristic at all” that he is accused of the bloody murders.

The PhD student was arrested at his parents’ home, while the families of the victims eagerly await Kohberger’s extradition and the likely statement to become public.

Investigators began tracking Kohberger’s movements in the US, with witnesses claiming they saw both him and his father making repairs to a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 16.

Police then seized the vehicle from outside his parents’ home as they stormed into the property in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Kohberger had previously studied under a Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on serial killers, and was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to outline a motive, but those who knew Kohberger say he took a keen interest in the psychology of criminals.