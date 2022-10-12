University of Florida students protest Ben Sasse, say his views pose a ‘threat’ as school president

University of Florida students protest their school’s nomination of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse as the new president, given his conservative views.

Several student groups, including the UF Young Democratic Socialists of America, UF Communists and UF College Democrats, staged a protest Monday during three question-and-answer sessions between the Republican and the student body.

Sasse, who has been a Nebraska senator since 2015, is set to become the school’s new president when he is expected to step down from office in December.

However, many of the university’s liberal students claim that Sasse poses a “threat” to the students as they protested his impending appointment.

“Ben Sasse is known for being anti-gay marriage, anti-transgender and anti-abortion,” said a student who took part in the protest. Fox news. “He is a threat to all students, queer and non-male.

“I’m afraid it might be even harder for students to have an abortion.”

The protesters, staged outside the ballroom where three student forums were held, could still be heard inside as Sasse answered questions from students.

The senator was grievous about his previous positions, including his conviction over the 2015 Supreme Court decision to guarantee same-sex marriage.

Sasse has also publicly celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, defending former ESPN commentator Curt Schilling when he was fired for sharing a meme about transgender bathrooms.

Despite his right-wing views, Sasse has taken a stand against his GOP colleagues. The Nebraska senator often criticized Donald Trump when he was president and even swore not to vote for him in 2016.

The Florida students heard singing, “Hey, hey. hey how. Ben Sasse must go,” while others shouted, “we don’t want you here.”

The school’s socialist group also cheered after Sasse ran out of the university in a police car during the protest.

“We chased Sasse out of our swamp,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Today we showed the university that we won’t let bigots into our halls of power as long as we have a voice.”

Sasse’s office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The protesters condemned the university for naming Sasse as a finalist of 700 candidates

Several protesters told Fox that Sasse’s nomination as president would damage the school’s reputation.

“If this continues, I won’t be proud to be a Gator, and I’m afraid it could affect our rankings.” said one student.

Another student commented that he didn’t see Sasse as a “high person.”

‘He’s very right-wing. His views are very right, very far right,” the student added. “Some kind of alt-right guy.”

Another student adds: ‘I am very concerned about the most marginalized on campus and whether they will feel that UF is still a safe place for them.’

The University of Florida said Sasse was the only finalist chosen by the search committee to replace outgoing President Kent Fuchs, who served eight years and will become a teacher next year.

After beating 700 candidates, Sasse is expected to take the helm of the school in February.

The school declined to comment on Monday’s protests.