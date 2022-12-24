University of California workers end strike, ratify contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining deal Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snapped classes in the prestigious university system.

Union representatives said Friday that a majority of striking students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage.

Wages will rise to 80% for some of the lowest paid workers, with all workers seeing a pay rise, union representatives said. The contracts also improve benefits to help workers cover childcare and health care costs and will help intentional students, they said.

The bargaining units were represented by the United Auto Workers.

“The dramatic improvements in our wages and working conditions are the result of tens of thousands of workers striking together in unity,” Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 2865, said in a statement. “These agreements redefine what’s possible in terms of how universities support their employees, who are the backbone of their research and education enterprise.”

The university system welcomed the new contracts, which it says are effective immediately and run through May 31, 2025.

“Today’s ratification further demonstrates the university’s strong commitment to providing all our hard-working employees with competitive compensation and benefits that honor their many contributions to our institution, our community and the state of California,” UC said in a statement.

The agreements cover about 36,000 employees, many of whom earn just $24,000 a year, a paltry salary for life in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where the university system has campuses.

The union said the strike, which began in mid-November, was the largest ever among academic workers. It was closely watched by other college campuses across the country.

Some 12,000 other striking workers, mostly postgraduate students and academic researchers, have already ratified an agreement that will increase their wages by 29%. They also get better family leave, child care subsidies and job security.

The strike lasted a month before a provisional agreement was reached last Friday. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg acted as mediator after several failed attempts to broker a deal.

By the end of 2024, the minimum wage for teaching assistants will be at least $36,000, with higher wages for students on campuses in particularly expensive cities. Graduate student researchers will earn at least $40,000, according to union representatives.

Employees can receive childcare subsidies in excess of $2,000 per semester.

A group of workers called “Strike to Win” urged workers to vote against the preliminary agreement because it failed to meet demands for a $54,000 base wage, increased financial aid for international students, $2,000 per month for childcare subsidies and enhanced protection for people with disabilities.