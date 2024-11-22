University of Mobile basketball player Kaiden Francis dies at age 18 after collapsing on campus

A University of Mobile college basketball player died suddenly this week at the age of 18.

Kaiden Francis, a freshman, died Tuesday after collapsing on campus after working out in the university gym.

According to the Associated Press, Francis was reportedly found unconscious shortly after a weekly skills training session with the university’s coaching staff and trainers.

Students and medical staff tried to care for the 6-foot-4 freshman guard, but despite their valiant efforts, Francis died.

A cause of death is not yet known. Francis recently underwent “a series of health examinations, including heart and lung examinations,” said Kathy Dean, a spokesperson for the private, Christian university in Mobile.

“Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away earlier today. Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy,” university President Charles Smith said in a letter to students and faculty.

My family and I had the privilege of watching Kaiden play last week. He was very gifted and clearly loved by his teammates. As you can imagine, Kaiden’s family, coaches and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers.”

Head basketball coach Darnell Archey said Francis, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died after visiting the gym.

“Yesterday morning, Fort Lauderdale freshman point guard Kaiden Francis passed away unexpectedly after doing what he loved: working on his craft in the gym,” the coach wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Kaiden was just scratching the surface on the field, but his smile and positive energy were palpable from day 1.

“He will be truly missed and I can’t thank him enough for being a part of my life over the last few months. My heart aches for his family, friends and teammates.”

Classes were canceled Wednesday as the University of Mobile mourned the loss with a vigil on campus.

“This will be a time for us to lift Kaiden’s family, his teammates and each other and ask for God’s comfort, strength and peace. I hope to see many of you there,” Smith said of the vigil in his address to the university’s 2,000 students.