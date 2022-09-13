University lecturer Adam Brown to plead guilty to wife’s murder in Croydon North, Melbourne

An associate professor accused of killing his wife in their own home will plead guilty to her murder.

Lawyers acting on behalf of former Deakin University lecturer Adam Brown told the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that their client intended to plead guilty to Chen Cheng’s murder.

The body of Ms Cheng, 35, had been found at the back gate of their garden in Croydon North, northeast of Melbourne, after trying to flee her killer.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Ms Cheng was ‘fighting for her life’ in the moments before she was reportedly stabbed to death by Brown.

In shocking details that can only now be revealed, Ms Cheng had pleaded with neighbors to save her life in the moments before police claimed her husband stabbed her to death.

Adam Brown, a lecturer at Deakin University of Croydon North in Melbourne, (right) has told the court he will plead guilty to the murder of his wife Chen Cheng, 35, (left) at their home.

The 40-year-old teacher (photo) was indicted by detectives in May

Flower arrangements were placed outside Chen Cheng’s home, where police allege she was murdered by her husband

A neighbor of the family, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily Mail Australia at the time that she had come to the rescue of Ms Cheng after hearing terrifying screams from her home around 10 p.m. on the night of the murder.

“When I heard the screams, I could tell someone was in distress,” she said.

Aided by another neighbor who was also alarmed by the screams next door, the couple walked to the front of the family’s home to investigate.

“He asked if we should knock on the door, so I banged on the door. Then she said ‘call the police, he wants to kill me,” she said.

“She screamed and she couldn’t get away.”

The distraught neighbor, who had befriended Ms. Cheng, claimed that when the young mother was unable to escape through the front door, she tried to escape through the back gate.

Paramedics would later find Ms. Cheng’s bloodied body behind the gate, which was also locked.

“She ran across the yard and banged hard on the wooden door, screaming to be let out. She kept saying ‘help, help, help me, help me’. And then complete silence,” Mrs. Cheng’s neighbor said.

“Then there was complete silence. No sound from anyone, so in my mind I was like “did she pass out or what?”. I don’t know. She never came out.’

Another neighbor then grabbed the couple’s toddler son and brought him to safety at a nearby house.

“What I heard was that she was fighting for her life. She wanted to get out of that house. She was really screaming and fighting for her life,” the neighbor said.

Brown then sat and watched as paramedics and a neighbor fought to save his wife’s life.

Ms. Cheng died on the spot despite the efforts of the Good Samaritan neighbor and paramedics.

A mourner left a message on a bouquet of flowers outside the house where Chen Cheng was stabbed to death

No escape: the gate where Chen Cheng was last heard screaming for help before falling silent

“Before the ambulance arrived, (a male neighbor) and I, but I didn’t go in, they knocked on the door because there was complete silence after all the screaming,” she said.

“So he was the one who opened the garage door… And when they saw her, they ran downstairs to get the nurse.”

The off-duty nurse worked frantically to rescue Ms Cheng in the frenetic minutes before police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Brown, 40, did not appear in court on Tuesday.

In a bizarre move, prosecutors asked for the court to be closed so that a psychologist who had treated Brown could be roasted during her encounters with the alleged killer leading up to the atrocity.

The court heard that the police were eager to hear what happened between the couple with a view to conducting further investigations for Brown’s formal plea within the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Ms Cheng’s murder had shocked the nation earlier this year, with floral arrangements placed right outside the home on Patrick Avenue, where the young family appeared to have lived happily.

‘Brought another woman,’ a note on one of the bouquets.

A single candle continued to burn at the site of the monument.

Forensic officers had seen an “extremely graphic” scene, with bags of bloodstained evidence removed from the two-story mansion as detectives combed the property for clues.

Bags with children’s toys were also taken.

Neighbors told Daily Mail Australia that the family appeared to be an ordinary, happy family.

“He always said hello and just did his thing,” said a neighbor.

Forensic officers were confronted with an “extremely graphic” scene with specialist cleaners arriving at the house in May.

Chen Cheng had called for help from the front door (pictured) but was forced to flee to the backyard where police say she was stabbed to death

A neighbor reportedly gave the young mother (pictured) CPR for 15 minutes before the ambulance arrived, but was ultimately unable to resuscitate her

Chen Cheng was heard screaming at the front door of her house before fleeing at the back. Her body was found at the back gate

Ms. Cheng was described as a sweet neighbor who went out of her way to help others.

“I had an accident last year and she was coming. They were a normal family,” said another neighbor.

Brown was an associate professor of media and communications with a PhD in philosophy.

He married Ms. Cheng in China in 2017 and the couple had two young children together.

Last year, the social media junkie posted a gushing tribute to his wife on International Women’s Day.

In an Instagram post, Brown described Ms Cheng as a “strong, creative and hilarious woman.”

Special shout out on #InternationalWomensDay to the strong, creative and hilarious woman who gives me the privilege of being around her every day, making me laugh, keeping me healthy and always making sure I be on time with everything,” he wrote. at the time.

In another video Brown shared on Twitter less than two weeks before his wife’s death, he recorded the couple taking a ride at an amusement park called “The Slingshot.”

The teacher heard his giggling wife ask if she felt out of her comfort zone, who replied simply, “This is fun.”

On the night of the alleged murder, emergency services were called at about 10:15 p.m. to the Patrick Avenue address in the northeast of the city.

Bags of bloodstained evidence were removed from the two-storey mansion (pictured is the couple’s wedding)