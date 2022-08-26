University and Seattle Children’s Hospital refused to correct misleading report on puberty blockers

<!–

The University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital published a misleading study claiming that puberty blockers given to transgender teens dramatically improved their mental health, then refused to issue a public correction because it had received such glowing press.

The study was published in February this year. It surveyed 104 transgender or non-binary people aged 13 to 20 over a one-year period to determine the effect gender-affirming drugs had on their mental health.

In April, both the university and the hospital took the study to the media as evidence that the drugs helped “dramatically” and reduced depression.

The university had claimed that depression was reduced by 60 percent with the use of the drugs. However, the results of the study were not as clear-cut as the media suggested.

At the start of the trial, seven of the participants had taken gender-confirming medications. By the end of the year, 57 they had taken.

The University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital published this report in February, claiming they had proven that puberty blockers reduced depression by 60 percent in transgender youth between the ages of 13 and 20.

The study claims that by the end of the year, 83 percent of children who did not use drugs were depressed and suicidal, while only 56 percent of children who used drugs reported similar feelings.

However, the number of children surveyed shrank from a total of 99 at the beginning to 63 at the end.

In addition, the percentage of depressed children on the drugs only changed from 57 percent at the start of the trial to 56 percent at the end — a reduction of just one percent.

Journalist Jesse Singal broke down the study in a lengthy Substack article which quickly caught the attention of both the university’s and hospital’s communications teams.

But instead of addressing Singal’s questions, both institutions chose to ignore them because the survey had already received so much positive press.

Emails subsequently obtained by Jason Rantz of KTTH Radio show how communications managers from both the college and hospital chose not to ‘proactively’ address the criticism.

This table from the study does not prove that depression was reduced in the children who took the drugs. From the start of the study, their depression went from 57 percent to 56 percent and suicidal ideation from 43 percent to 37 percent

Journalist Jesse Singal identified the misleading claim and wrote this Substack article in April

The university and children’s hospital communications teams chose not to update any of the press releases about the study because it had received “extremely positive” media coverage

Laura East, a communications manager for the University of Washington, wrote in an email: “The article resulting from the research was recently posted on the author’s Substack and contains some pretty worrying claims.

“YOUR Epidemiology/YOUR SPH/YOUR News will not include this article in our media tracking/or otherwise direct traffic to this piece.

Communications managers Laura East wrote that she did not believe a ‘proactive response’ was needed

“Since there has been an overwhelming amount of positive coverage of the study’s findings, I don’t believe there is a need for a proactive response beyond continuing to monitor, but welcome your ideas for other actions or messages with the research team.”

Barbara Clements, another communications manager, wrote in a separate email: “I read through this extraordinarily (sic) lengthy article, which claimed the research was flawed or at worst fabricated, but given the extremely positive reception by the mainstream media, I would agree and leave this alone’.

The hospital was also aware of the concerns, but ignored them.

Madison Joseph, a communications manager for the hospital, said, “If the Seattle Children’s team gets questions on social media and/or through our press inbox, we won’t get involved.”

Neither the university nor the hospital have responded to the emails.

The study was published in February and remains online. The authors have not yet commented on the journalists’ claims.