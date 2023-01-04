University admissions scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison

In seeking leniency for Singer, attorney Candice Fields told the judge that her client was taking a great personal risk in carrying a telegram to record meetings for investigators and “did what was necessary” to assist the government. Fields had asked for three years of probation, or if the judge deemed jail time necessary, six months behind bars. Loading “The investigation only gained prominence because dozens of influential and sometimes famous defendants were prosecuted,” and it only happened because of Singer, Fields said. Singer apologized to his family, the schools he publicly embarrassed, and the students he worked with over the years. He promised to work for the rest of his life to make a positive impact in people’s lives. “My moral compass was distorted by the lessons my father taught me about competition. I embraced his belief that embellishment or even lying to win was acceptable as long as there was victory. I should have known better,” he said.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 — the same day the massive case went public — to charges including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Dozens of others eventually pleaded guilty to charges, while two parents were convicted at trial. For years, Singer paid matriculation administrators or proctors to inflate students’ test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits to improve their chances of getting into the school. Coaches in sports such as football, sailing and tennis took bribes to pretend to recruit students as athletes, regardless of their ability. Fake sports profiles have been created to make students look like stars in sports they sometimes didn’t even play. The bribes were mostly funneled through Singer’s fake charity, which allowed some parents to disguise the payments as charitable donations and deduct the payments from their federal income taxes. Singer took more than $25 million from his clients, paid bribes totaling more than $7 million and used more than $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit, prosecutors said. Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank told the judge that if she did not impose a significant prison sentence it would send a “devastating message that fraud pays and obstruction of justice pays”.