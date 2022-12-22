Universities are at risk from woke academics…and students should consent to risk of being offendes

<!–

Woke academics are endangering the intellectual life of universities, a Cambridge don warned.

Instead of controlling their subjects, many are now “striving for the unholy trinity of equality, diversity and inclusiveness,” said Professor John Marenbon.

The Trinity College fellow’s comments are part of a report by think tank Politeia in which Oxbridge academics say reforms are needed to protect free speech on campus.

They also argue that training on issues such as “race awareness” should be dropped and students should agree to risk being offended if they want to attend university.

Professor John Marenbon (pictured), honorary professor of medieval philosophy, said: ‘The intellectual life of the world’s great universities, in Britain and elsewhere, is under threat as never before in modern times’

The Trinity College (pictured) fellow’s comments are part of a report by think tank Politeia in which Oxbridge academics say reforms are needed to protect free speech on campus

Professor Marenbon, Honorary Professor of Medieval Philosophy, said: ‘The intellectual life of the great universities of the world, in Britain and elsewhere, is under threat as never before in modern times.’

Some dangers came from outside, such as those from governments that see universities as ‘nothing more than training institutes’ at the expense of pure research.

But he added that there was also an internal threat that “grows bigger every year.”

‘The threat comes from the academics themselves, precisely the people who should guard the intellectual ideals of the universities,’ says Professor Marenbon.

The report, also written by Arif Ahmed, professor of philosophy at the University of Cambridge, and Nigel Biggar, regius emeritus professor of moral and pastoral theology at the University of Oxford, argues that universities should be neutral on political issues.

It comes amid an increase in “campus wakery” that has shunned several high-profile speakers.

Among them is former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who was uninvited by a group from Oxford University over the Windrush scandal.

Meanwhile, Professor Jo Phoenix, who was scheduled to speak at Essex University in 2019 on trans rights and the prison system, was later canceled and blacklisted.

The university issued an apology after an 18-month investigation concluded it had failed to uphold free speech.

It is hoped that the law on higher education (freedom of expression) will put an end to the repressive culture.

Professor Ahmed suggested that students entering courses “accept the risk of exposure to “ideas legally expressed in a way they find shocking, disturbing or offensive”.

He said, ‘To withdraw consent, simply withdraw from the university. In that way, enrolling in a university course is like stepping into a boxing ring.’