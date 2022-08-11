Universal Controls and Sidecar: Which One Can Run on Your Mac and iPad?

Trying to use your iPad with a Mac to extend or mirror the Mac’s screen with Sidecar or share a keyboard and mouse with Universal Control and no luck? Apple has a number of requirements that must be met for each feature. Go through these checklists to see if you’re missing any.

General Requirements

Both functions require:

Same Apple ID: The iPad and Mac must be signed in to the same Apple ID account.

The iPad and Mac must be signed in to the same Apple ID account. Two-factor authentication: Perhaps for additional privacy protection, Apple requires the Apple ID account to have two-factor authentication enabled.

Perhaps for additional privacy protection, Apple requires the Apple ID account to have two-factor authentication enabled. Awake and Unlocked: Both devices must be ready for use.

Both devices must be ready for use. Mac models: Most Mac models released in 2016 or later are eligible for both features. (See the full list here.)

Most Mac models released in 2016 or later are eligible for both features. (See the full list here.) iPad models: Apple allows both features with any iPad Pro, as well as the 6th generation or newer iPad, 5th generation or newer iPad mini, and 3rd generation or newer iPad Air.

The following three apply to all Universal Control and Sidecar wireless applications:

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: Your Mac and iPad must have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on and they must be within about 10 meters of each other.

Your Mac and iPad must have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on and they must be within about 10 meters of each other. Handoff enabled: Handoff must be enabled. In macOS, go to System Preferences > General and check “Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.” In iPadOS, go to Settings > General > AirPlay and Transfer and enable Hand off.

Handoff must be enabled. In macOS, go to System Preferences > General and check “Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.” In iPadOS, go to Settings > General > AirPlay and Transfer and enable Hand off. No network sharing: An iPad cannot have active connections to Personal Hotspot; a Mac cannot use Internet Sharing in the Sharing preference pane.

You manage both Sidecar and Universal Control through the Displays preference pane.

Sidecar Requirements

Sidecar requires the Mac to be running macOS 10.15 Catalina or later; iPad must have iPadOS 13 or later installed.

If you’re using Sidecar over USB, you’ll need to approve the iPad to trust the Mac when prompted when you connect them for the first time. (Some devices also ask repeatedly after that, with no pattern I found.)

Once the general requirements have been entered and the updated system releases installed, go to: System Preferences > Displaysclick the Add Display menu and choose iPad under “Flip or extend to.”

Universal Control Requirements

Universal Control only works with fairly recent versions of macOS and iPadOS: macOS 12.4 Monterey or later and iPadOS 15.4 or later.

After confirming all requirements and checking your operating system versions, go to System Preferences > DisplaysClick on the Add screen menu, and choose the iPad under Pairing keyboard and mouse.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Agnes.

