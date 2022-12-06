Units of alcohol: How many units are there in your favorite drink?

This is the season when we like to knock back the booze and indulge in festive drinks like eggnog and mulled wine.

But few of us know how many units are in our favorite alcoholic beverages.

MailOnline has now created a quiz that lets you guess how many units are in 16 different drinks, from wine to beer and from espresso martinis to margaritas.

Official data has shown that the UK is actually in the middle range in terms of alcohol consumption, behind France and Germany

Britain is not a boozy capital of Europe: the UK is in the middle, OECD data shows Britain is not the boozing capital of Europe, according to official data revealed today. The UK is actually in the middle of the pack in terms of alcohol consumption, behind both France and Germany. A report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that Britons drank 9.7 liters of pure alcohol per adult in 2020 – 0.1 less than the EU average. It was the equivalent of about nine pints of low-strength beer or six large glasses of wine a week. Latvia had the highest rate with 12.1 liters per adult during the year, while France had 10.4 and Germans drank 10.6.

It comes after a survey found that nearly three-quarters of adults underestimate the amount of wine in a 250ml glass.

When shown the large glass, which contained a third of a bottle, 70 percent of those surveyed believed it to be a medium or small glass.

The study, conducted by Direct Line Motor Insurance, also found that only 22 percent correctly identified a double measure when seeing a serving of gin in a glass.

Some 59 percent believed the double measure was just a single shot of the drink, nicknamed “mom’s downfall.”

Despite Britons often underestimating how much they might drink, separate data showed that they actually drink less than their European counterparts.

Brits are urged not to drink more than 14 glasses a week on a regular basis – the equivalent of six pints of lager or 10 small glasses of wine. The data showed that most people drank more on average.

Americans are advised to drink no more than 14 small cans of beer per week for men and seven small glasses of wine for women.

Drinking too much over the long term increases your risk of a range of diseases, including heart disease, stroke, liver disease and cancer.

How many units are in these two glasses? Only 15 percent guessed correctly for wine, while 23 percent knew the answer for gin. ANSWER: Wine: 3.2 units, Gin: 1.8 units

Andrew Misell, from Alcohol Change UK, commented on Direct Line Motor Insurance’s survey of 2,000 people: ‘We’ve seen a major shift in drinking habits in recent years, with more and more of us drinking at home.

‘However, as this research has shown, many people are unsure of the size of the drinks they pour themselves, and often underestimate how much they drink.

This can lead them to drink more than they intended without realizing it.

“If you drink at home, it’s smart to get into the habit of checking the units in your drinks, keep a running count, and stay under 14 units per week.”

DrinkAware, the national charity that works to prevent alcohol abuse, advises people to “take the guesswork out of pouring” by buying an alcohol measuring cup or using a regular kitchen scale.

The survey found that nearly 40 percent of drinkers never check how much alcohol they serve at home.

Earlier this year, Professor Julia Sinclair, chair of the addictions department at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, warned that millions of Britons are doing themselves ‘silent harm’ by drinking too much.

People drink at home, don’t keep track of how much they consume and encourage each other to drink more, she said.

ANSWERS 1. Large glass of red wine 2. Half a liter of lager 3. Small glass of white wine 4. Glass of champagne 5. Double gin and tonic 6. Half a liter of cider 7. Great cognac 8. Margarita 9. Espresso Martini 10. Tequila shot 11. Baileys 12. Mulled wine 13. Aperol spritz 14. Eggnog 15. Belarusian 16. Double whiskey 3.3 2.3 1.6 2.1 2 2.6 2 4.5 1.5 1.4 0.85 2.5 1.9 3 3.3 2.7 Sources: NHS, DrinkAware and Difford’s Guide