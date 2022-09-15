‘United should be in the Champions League’: Ten Hag and De Gea bemoan over Europa League game

It’s a scene that makes Manchester United long for those Champions League nights.

Ugly gray apartment buildings tower over the tiny Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, the Moldovan capital that was chosen Thursday night to host the Europa League match in Group E after FC Sheriff’s home in the unrecognized state of Transnistria was banned by UEFA. was considered dangerous because of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The venue where a sold-out crowd of 8,800 fans will watch the game may have been built in 2006, but there’s an unmistakable atmosphere of the old Soviet bloc.

Erik ten Hag’s Man United team will face Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday

Even though United have visited some distant outposts of Europe in recent years, the club’s first-ever trip to Moldova will take a beating.

No wonder goalkeeper David de Gea had the Champions League in mind when he attended a press conference with manager Erik ten Hag on Wednesday evening in front of a handful of reporters in a stuffy old gym here.

“Of course in my opinion we should play the Champions League, but this is a competition we have to play for – we go for everything,” said the United goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper David de Gea (above) had the Champions League in mind when he and manager Ten Hag attended a press conference in front of a handful of reporters

The win is all the more important for United after losing their group opener to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, which put Ten Hag’s side under pressure early on.

When Ten Hag was asked by a local journalist if United would like to sign some autographs after the game, he didn’t sound like a man who wanted to stick around for a long time.

“We will think about it, but also after the game we have to go straight to the airport and back to Manchester,” said the United boss. “The players have international tasks and we have to prepare for that.”

Ten Hag hopes to go home with a win to make the journey worthwhile, but that won’t be easy against a club that stunned Real Madrid a year ago with 2-1 in the Bernabeu in the Champions League and out with 3 -0 won to Omonia Nicosia in this match last week.

The win is all the more important for United after losing their group opener to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, which put Ten Hag’s side under pressure early on.

United landed here on Wednesday without Marcus Rashford (left) – who sustained a muscle injury following the Red Devils’ victory over Arsenal

There is still room for error, but that didn’t stop the Dutchman from painting this as a game to be won.

“Business is before every game,” he added. “Obviously if you lose the first game, you have to win the second. We know what our job is.

“They beat Real Madrid last year, they can do that. We have to be ready and prepared for that game. It is a serious and decent opponent and we have to do our best to win.’

United landed here on Wednesday without Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

All four players are reportedly injured and sources at United are rejecting speculation in the Netherlands that Van de Beek has been dropped.