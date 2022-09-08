United places $15M order for 200 electric air taxis that will ferry people to the airport for $100

<!–

United Airlines is raising the stakes on electric air taxis by depositing $15 million in an order for 200 such vehicles from startup Eve Air Mobility.

The airline believes that many residents of high-traffic cities will pay more than $100 to $150 in the coming years for a one-way ticket to the airport in a four-seat air taxi powered by electricity.

United’s deal includes an initial order for 200 air taxis – which take off and land like helicopters – with the option to purchase 200 more thereafter.

“Our agreement with Eve underscores our confidence in the urban air mobility market and serves as another key measure of our goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – without using traditional offsets,” said Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, in a statement.

United Airlines expects to receive the first taxis from Eve as early as 2026. However, the electric planes have yet to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers.

‘It will take time before the consumer takes over. People will be hesitant at first,” Leskinen said. “It will be a lot like a helicopter ride, scary for some, but this is going to change the way we work and live.”

United also says the air taxi rides will be faster than regular taxis or ride shares and will produce fewer emissions.

“Together, we believe that our suite of clean energy technologies will revolutionize air travel as we know it and serve as a catalyst for the aviation industry to move towards a sustainable future,” Leskinen added.

Eve’s air taxi design uses conventional fixed wings, rotors and pushers, providing a practical and intuitive lift-plus-cruise design that promotes safety, efficiency, reliability and certifiability.

Unlike traditional combustion engines, eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) aircraft are designed to use electric motors, offering carbon-free flights as ‘air taxis’ in urban markets.

United made a $10 million deposit in August for 100 Archer Aviation electric flying taxis. Archer is also developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (shown above) for use in urban air mobility networks

This is United’s second major investment in flying taxis, as the company made a $10 million down payment in August for 100 electric flying taxis from Archer Aviation. Archer is also developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks.

Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO, said, “We are grateful to United for their continued partnership as we usher in this new era of air travel.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has examined the taxis and looked at how to properly integrate them into the airspace.

The Eve aircraft has a range of 40 to 60 miles (65 to 100 kilometers). Future designs may be slightly larger than the currently planned four-seater, but they wouldn’t replace aircraft United flies from one airport to another, so they won’t reduce the carbon footprint of the airline’s regular fleet.

Electric planes, like the one Archer saw above, have yet to receive approval to fly passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration has examined the taxis and how they can be properly integrated into the airspace