United Petroleum Noonamah Darwin: Ram-raid attack by four young thugs in stolen Toyota Landcruiser

A gang of young thugs have used a stolen ute to break through a gas station window and make off with lollipops, chips and ice cream.

CCTV footage captured the moment the Toyota Landcruiser knocked over two bollards at the front of the United Petroleum station in Noonamah, Darwin, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, before crashing into a protective barrier. rolling door and shattering the glass.

During the ram raid, one of the four thieves can be seen filming the incident with his mobile phone.

Owner Ram Kolan and his wife Apoorva Chilukuri say it is the third burglary in four months and they are fed up with young criminals running rampant in the remote Outback community.

United Petroleum Noonamah in Darwin (pictured) has broken into for the third time this year after a shocking ram raid by a gang of young people

When the thugs managed to create a large enough opening in the entrance, three of them rummaged into the store and tried to steal cigarettes, but a lock on the cupboard prevented them from entering.

The gang then turned their attention to the junk food section and grabbed lollipops, chips and ice creams.

Police did not arrive at the scene until 8am the next day to assess the damage and collect evidence.

“We leave our babies in India, we come here, we work hard, we have to pay for the franchisee and then you know, it’s really hard, we do everything, we work really hard here and you know what you get? You won’t get anything,” Mrs. Chilukuri said to NT News.

“So how can we make a profit, it’s really hard to run a business like that…sometimes I feel so frustrated.”

Although the couple is insured, Kolan explains that he is still on the hunt for the money from the latest robberies.

CCTV vision captured as a stolen Toyota LandCruiser crashes through two posts before crashing into the front gas station’s roller door

The gang of young thugs (pictured) only to take off with lollipops, chips and ice creams

About $11,000 worth of tobacco products were also stolen by thieves in July.

He fears that the police will continue the investigation, but will again come up with nothing.

“When people think nothing can stop them, they keep doing the same thing over and over again. Because there are no strict laws or rules or penalties,” Kolan said.

The couple say they have no choice but to move to the other if their store is broken into again.

Mr Kola said about $800 in inventory was lost or damaged during the latest incident.

A new roller door is expected to cost up to $12,000.

Kolan said he will also lose up to $4,000 in trade while repairs are made.

The couple will now be forced to hire a security guard to guard the store overnight if they are unable to get the roller door repaired on Thursday.