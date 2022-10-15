United ‘make enquiry for Inter’s Martinez’… PSG also interested as they ‘target Mbappe successor’

<!–

Manchester United have reportedly launched an investigation into signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, but they face competition from PSG to sign the Argentine.

Martinez is one of the most highly regarded strikers in Europe and has impressed since moving from Racing Club to Serie A.

The 25-year-old scored 78 and assisted 26 goals in his 194 appearances in all competitions, including one against Barcelona in his side’s dramatic 3-3 draw in the Champions League mid-week.

Both Man United and PSG have now inquired about Martinez’s situation at Inter, but El Torro – a nickname he earned for his ruthlessness – is targeting only the Nerazzurri, he says. La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This could be a concern for the Red Devils as they don’t want to be sucked into a similar situation to what they faced during their frustrating attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong over the summer.

The Inter Milan striker can boost Erik ten Hag’s striker options as a Premier League outfit

United hope to avoid a similar situation that occurred in their hunt for Frenkie de Jong

Erik ten Hag’s squad made multiple bids for the Dutch midfielder but were unable to agree on a deal with Barcelona as he remained with the LaLiga club.

The report suggests the Argentina international’s agent – Alejandro Camano – was called on by clubs to take ‘exploratory approaches’.

Martinez hopes to represent his country at the Qatar World Cup in November, alongside stars such as PSG’s Lionel Messi, Juventus’ Angel Di Maria and Manchester City’s Julien Alvarez.

PSG look to Martinez as a possible replacement for attacker Kylian Mbappe (pictured)

The Red Devils will monitor the striker’s progress and the situation in San Siro as he can offer strong competition to current forwards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

However, it is believed that PSG see Martinez as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The French attacker is reportedly looking to leave Ligue 1 and as the Inter striker is close friends with Messi, he could be a useful addition to convince the former Barcelona star to leave after his current contract with the to stay in the club.