United fans react FURIOUSLY after pics show Ronaldo ‘leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle’

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be leaving Manchester United’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano early on, putting more focus on his future at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo wants out of the club because United have no Champions League football this season.

He played the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano and was received enthusiastically by United fans in attendance.

But a United fan posted two photos of Ronaldo outside the stadium on Twitter, claiming the Portuguese star left before the final whistle of the match.

“The king is gone,” the fan wrote with a crying emoji next to it.

But not all United fans reacted with sadness to the photo.

“The disrespect this man shows, even Pogba was not that disrespectful,” said a United supporter.

Another wrote: ‘I cannot emphasize enough how bad this is from Cristiano, both in terms of professionalism, but also as an example for the young people who all played today. It does not matter who you are. Bin.’

Ironically, despite Ronaldo urging him to leave, United shared a video on their Twitter before the game of him entering the stadium with the caption: ‘Cristiano – arrival at Old Trafford’.

He was then named in the starting XI to face the Spanish side, but showed his rustiness by firing a shot into the stands after trying to find the top corner with an attack from close range.

And after his quiet return to the fold, he was replaced by Amad Diallo at halftime at Old Trafford.

The youngster made an immediate impact in the second half, scoring three minutes after halftime, only for Alvaro Garcia to equalize for the visitors in the 1-1 stalemate.

Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford before the final whistle has now sparked more anger in his direction.

It follows a week of both sides digging in – Ronaldo reiterated his desire to leave United in search of Champions League football and the club once again insisted that he would not be sold.

Ronaldo returned to the club’s Carrington training ground with his agent Jorge Mendes earlier this week.

He met the new United boss for a debriefing of their pre-season trip and with the club’s hierarchy about his future, in which neither side’s position moved.

The player’s problem is that one by one all potential candidates have ruled out taking on the burden of his £360,000 a week, even if Ronaldo has suggested he will accept a pay cut.

Atletico Madrid were the last to turn him down after a fan reaction to a player who remains a legend in the city at the Bernabeu.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo trained away from the main group as he looked to build up his sharpness and watched the closed-door friendly against Wrexham.

It remains to be seen what role Ronaldo will play in United’s Premier League season opener next Sunday at home to Brighton.