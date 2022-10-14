United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after bird strike

CHICAGO (AP) – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami was forced to return to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Friday when the plane struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after a bird strike shortly after takeoff”.

No one on board the Boeing 737-900 plane was injured, the airline said. The passengers later boarded another plane expected to depart for Miami International Airport early Friday afternoon.

United Airlines gave no other details about the incident, including when it occurred, but a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Aviation said a “standby alert” was issued for Flight 1930 at 11:14 a.m.

The spokeswoman said the situation was “secure” about 15 minutes later.

