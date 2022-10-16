Union leader warns of biggest NHS strikes since 1980s

The head of Britain’s largest trade union has warned that the biggest nationwide strike by NHS workers since the early 1980s could hit health services if ministers ignore calls to match wages with inflation.

Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary, said the union will vote 406,000 members in the NHS in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 27 October, while a vote among Scottish members was already underway.

Other unions representing NHS workers, including the Royal College of Nursing, are keeping their own voice and could join Unison in a concerted action involving 750,000 workers.

Industrial action would result in operations and appointments being cancelled, adding heavy pressure on health services, with a record 7 million people now waiting for hospital treatment.

McAnea said the pressure had become so acute that many parts of the health system were already working with staff close to the minimum that would be on hand during a strike to ensure patient safety.

“We’re letting the staff bleed. The NHS cannot retain or recruit its staff,” said McAnea, adding that ambulance workers in particular felt the service was already “as bad as it has been going on strike”.

The vote comes as Britain enters an “autumn of discontent” with strikes disrupting rail networks, major ports, Royal Mail postal services and 999 emergency call handlers, who join the ongoing action by BT Group staff.

Last week, the transport union RMT confirmed that it would ask members to support industrial action on the railways for another six months. Teachers’ and doctors’ unions are also preparing to vote their members, and – following in the footsteps of the past – Unison members of the National Coal Mining Museum have voted to strike.

McAnea said action on this scale hadn’t happened since the bitter disputes with Margaret Thatcher’s government over nurses’ salaries in the early 1980s.

Christina McAnea: ‘We’re bleeding the staff. The NHS cannot retain or recruit its staff’ © Charlie Bibby/FT



The government’s flat rate pay increase of £1,400 earlier this year for all staff covered by the NHS Agenda for Change contract is relatively generous for the lowest paid staff, although wages are still falling in real terms.

But many modest-salaried professionals — including nurses, paramedics and physical therapists — would see their pay rise about 4 percent below current supply. In comparison, consumer prices rose 9.9 percent in the period to August, while average wages, including bonuses, in the private sector rose 6.8 percent.

Many people with salaries of around £30,000 were exhausted after being routinely asked to work extra shifts and weekends, and “they really felt the pain,” McAnea said, with the new concern of rising mortgage rates prompting some to take a second. to look for a job.

New research commissioned by the NHS Confederation showed that the NHS is a major contributor to the UK economy and that every £1 invested in healthcare generates a staggering £4 in economic growth.

Ahead of the UK’s trade union movement’s annual meeting at the TUC congress in Brighton on Tuesday, McAnea dismissed Prime Minister Liz Truss’ comments urging striking railway workers to “go back to work” so the country can move forward.

Ministers had not yet responded to her requests for a meeting, she said, contrasting the Westminster government’s approach with those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where “we are seen as part of the social fabric of the country”.

Unions would find ways to operate even if the government went ahead with plans to raise strike vote barriers, McAnea suggested, but warned that a separate proposal — to require unions to make all offers from employers to their members — would be impractical. used to be.