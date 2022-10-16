Union Berlin 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Janik Haberer bags a first half brace in routine victory

<!–

Union Berlin’s Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga frontrunners passed Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Haberer struck first when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel mis-kicked the ball, tapping in from close range in the eighth minute and then tapping another with a powerful shot from the rim into the penalty area in the 21st.

Dortmund’s backline leaked like a sieve in the first half and the visitors were lucky enough to go into halftime just two goals down when Union player Sheraldo Becker destroyed the wing.

German midfielder Janik Haberer scored both goals in the 2-0 win in Berlin

They improved after the break and Kobel cashed in on his mistake in the first half with a full save to stop a Timo Baumgartl header, but they were completely lacking in ideas to threaten the hosts.

The win puts leaders Union, which has the best defense in the league, at 23 points, five ahead of Freiburg, who have 18 and will be at 16 later on Sunday against Bayern Munich.

Dortmund’s fourth league defeat of the season saw them fall back to eighth at 16.