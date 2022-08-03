Unilever stops paying Ben & Jerry’s board members over Israel sales

Unilever has stopped paying Ben & Jerry’s board members in an escalation of dispute over ice cream sales in Israel

Unilever has stopped paying Ben & Jerry’s board members in an escalation of dispute over ice cream sales in Israel. The consumer goods giant reportedly cut payments to the brand’s independent board of directors last month in retaliation for Ben & Jerry’s decision to sue Unilever for selling the rights to its company in Israel.

Ben & Jerry’s, one of Unilever’s top brands, has accused the company of using “pressure tactics” in the dispute. The ice cream company said last year it would stop selling products in Israeli settlements in occupied territories because it was “inconsistent” with its values. Ben & Jerry’s is suing Unilever for keeping its ice cream out of the West Bank.