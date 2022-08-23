Unidentified couple accused of LEWD SEX ACT at Sunday’s Athletics game in Oakland

<!–

The Oakland Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual act in the stands during Sunday’s Athletics-Seattle Mariners game at RingCentral Coliseum after another spectator took in the couple from across the stadium.

“The Oakland Police Department was not made aware of this incident until after the game and we were told that A staff/cameras did not record video of this during the game,” OPD Information Officer Candace Keas said in a statement to KRON4 . ‘We have launched an investigation.

However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been quoted/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Acts lewd in public.’

SEE VIDEO BELOW

The viral video surfaced during Oakland’s 5-3 win over Seattle, which showed a person sitting in the bleachers in the upper left, apparently engaged in a sexual act with another person. The couple were isolated in the stands on a day when the A’s only sold 9,000 tickets

The humor of the situation has not been lost on the resilient A fans during a terrible 45-78 campaign. A trio recorded themselves on Monday in the same section the couple had been in the day before, only instead of engaging in sexual acts, these onlookers held up signs that read “play balls,” “don’t blow it” and “keep it’. your head in the game’

If identified, charged and convicted, the couple could be punished with six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

A’s spokespersons did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

While the pair were definitely out in public, track and field competitions have been intimate affairs in recent seasons as attendances have dwindled.

Currently, Oakland ranks last in the majors in attendance with fewer than 10,000 spectators per game. The lack of fans and the club’s struggle to secure a new stadium in the Bay Area have fueled rumors that the Athletics could follow the NFL’s Raiders in their move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

