Uni student Sarah Said-Smith recounts horror Bali ferry ride

An Australian model traveling through Indonesia has described her horror experience during a four-hour ferry ride and claims she is lucky to be alive.

university student Sarah Said-Smithwho lives in Sydney but is currently traveling in Bali, booked a ferry from the Gili Islands to Nusa Lembongan with her boyfriend.

In her latest TikTok video, Sarah explained how disastrous the experience was, starting with a five-hour delay in boarding – which should have been enough to convince her “not to get on the boat.”

“Because the next four hours were the worst hell of my life,” she said.

Despite getting up at 5:30am to prepare for the 12:30pm ferry, Sarah and her fellow passengers didn’t board until 5:30pm.

By the time they left it was dark, so the crew and passengers had to sit on the boat with no lights and riding the biggest waves she “had ever seen.”

Everyone was wearing life jackets, vomiting and freaking out for fear the boat would capsize.

Sarah claimed that there were two separate captain changes during the four-hour ordeal and that many of the crew were on board on their ‘first day’.

“And four hours later we didn’t arrive at Nusa Lembongan, we just docked at this random port,” she said.

“Like, I don’t know how the hell we didn’t just die on that boat.”

Sarah said she was soaked after the boat ride and flooded the inside of the boat, soaking everyone’s luggage.

Her followers quickly sympathized and some even said they had had a similar experience.

“The same thing happened to us – when the locals started vomiting and crying, then panic set in – I just sat there quietly crying,” said one woman.

“We’ve been through the same thing, only during the day. I was pregnant with twins! Super traumatic… but that’s Indonesia for you! I hope you’re doing well,” said another.

A third added: “Jesus reminds me never to take a boat trip in Bali. It sounds so traumatic.’