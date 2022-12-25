Unhealthy air hangs over parts of Bay Area despite Christmas bonfire ban

A stagnant cloud of smoke-filled air continues to pollute parts of the Bay Area, creating unhealthy breathing conditions despite a Christmas ban on wood fires.

Air quality index values ​​remained above 100 in much of the Bay Area. Parts of East San Jose, Alameda, Fremont and Oakland rose above 150 Sunday morning, according to Purple sky, a real-time air quality measurement service. Values ​​between 101-150 mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, while anything above 151 means it’s unhealthy for everyone.

The poor air quality comes as local officials threaten $100 fines for burning firewood, which is the main cause of the low-hanging cloud of polluted air hovering over the region. According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which issued a Spare the Air warning for the Christmas weekend, light winds combined with low nighttime temperatures have served as a lid on the pollution trapping the wood smoke closer to ground level.

“Unfortunately, weather conditions are leading to a significant buildup of smoke pollution throughout the region, which is expected to lead to unhealthy air quality over the Christmas holiday,” Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement earlier this week. “It is vital that we refrain from burning wood to reduce air pollution so that all residents of the Bay Area can enjoy a healthier, happier holiday weekend.”

A #SparetheAir Warning is in effect today, 12/25! It is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to burn wood or manufactured firelogs in fireplaces, wood stoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits, or other wood-burning appliances. See more on https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/qDsIIXz1wd — Save the Air (@SpareTheAir) December 25, 2022

The fire ban includes wood stoves, pellet stoves and outdoor fire pits, although there are exceptions for homes that have no other form of heating.