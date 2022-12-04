Unexploded device on Mid North Coast Beach detonated

An explosive device found on Saturday at a popular tourist beach on NSW’s Mid North Coast has been detonated by defense officials after it was deemed unsafe to transport.

Part of Port Macquarie’s Lighthouse Beach was closed on Saturday after lifeguards said a device had “washed up”. It was later identified as fighter jet device used for target practice.

Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach. Credit:iStock

The area was evacuated by NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW established an exclusion zone around the unexploded device.

Port Macquarie Lifeguards said initial investigations indicated the explosive appeared to have been in the water for many years.