Unexploded device on Mid North Coast Beach detonated

Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach.

An explosive device found on Saturday at a popular tourist beach on NSW’s Mid North Coast has been detonated by defense officials after it was deemed unsafe to transport.

Part of Port Macquarie’s Lighthouse Beach was closed on Saturday after lifeguards said a device had “washed up”. It was later identified as fighter jet device used for target practice.

Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach.Credit:iStock

The area was evacuated by NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW established an exclusion zone around the unexploded device.

Port Macquarie Lifeguards said initial investigations indicated the explosive appeared to have been in the water for many years.

A defense spokesman said the device was a firing parachute (AN-MK6), which was “unsafe to be transported”, and was therefore destroyed on the spot.

“The unexploded ordnance was destroyed by demolition at the location where it was discovered,” they said.

These flares are dropped from aircraft, as ground lighting, for military training and search and rescue operations.

Members of the public will immediately contact local law enforcement if they find a suspicious item that may be an unexploded device, leave the item where it was found, and do not touch or disturb it.

