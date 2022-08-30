Unearthed royal underwear could see Queen Victoria’s nightie sell for £1,500 at auction

Queen Victoria’s voluminous nightgown – 51 inches wide – and her daughter Princess Beatrice’s bloomers will fetch more than £3,000 after being discovered in a property on the Isle of Wight.

Queen Victoria’s pale cream cotton nightgown is fringed with Honiton lace and embroidered with ‘VR’, which stands for Victoria Regina, and a crown insignia.

Beatrice, the youngest of Victoria and Albert’s nine children, had her bloomers embroidered with the initials ‘BB’ for Beatrice van Battenburg.

Hansons’ period clothing consultant Notty Hornblower with Princess Beatrice’s bloomers

This indicates that they would have been worn in the years following her marriage to Hendrik van Battenburg in 1885. Beatrice, widely regarded as her mother’s favorite child, died in 1944, at the age of 87.

The royal family spent a lot of time on the Isle of Wight at Osborne House.

The bloomers are expected to fetch £500-£1,000 at auction, while the Queen’s nightgown can cost £1,500 to £2,000.

They were found in a property by Tim Rose, 64, and retired antique shop owner Marilyn Rose, 90, next to an old princess toy chest and a mailbox associated with the royal household.

Delighted by the discovery, Marilyn opened her first antique shop in Gurnard on the Isle of Wight in the mid-1970s and ran an outlet in Newport.

Tim, a retired Warwickshire forester, said: ‘My mother is moving and we are clearing the historic property. The bloomer and nightgown were among several fascinating finds, some of which are new to us.

A pine toy box marked ‘Toy Music HRH Princess Beatrice’, has an estimated value of £400-600 at auction

Notty Hornblower shows off Queen Victoria’s oversized cream nightgown that is embroidered with ‘VR’ and features a crown symbol

Mum can’t remember exactly how or when she got hold of the bloomers and nightgown, but it’s not surprising that items relating to Queen Victoria and her family are appearing on the Isle of Wight, as the Queen spent an enormous amount of time in Osborne House, her holiday home there.

‘There is still a royal connection to the house that was vacated by us, as it was once the home of Sir William Carter Hoffmeister, Queen Victoria’s physician on the Isle of Wight.

‘In addition to the nightgown and bloomers, a folder with letters related to the royal family has been found. We also discovered a 19th century toy box that belonged to Princess Beatrice.”

The items will be auctioned at Hanson’s Auctioneers in Teddington, South West London.

Victoria’s clothes are ‘wanted’ according to Hanson’s clothing consultant Notty Hornblower, who revealed that a black taffeta skirt once worn by the Queen sold for a dazzling £14,000.

The Bloomers of Beatrice – the princess and fifth child of the royal family, these bloomers probably wore after her marriage to Henry Battenberg, as they are embroidered with the initials ‘BB’

Clothing consultant Notty Hornblower said: ‘Princess Beatrice is fascinating, especially when you consider her lifelong devotion to Queen Victoria.

She was her mother’s favorite and spent most of her life as her companion.

‘Victoria became dependent on Beatrice, especially after the premature loss of Prince Albert in 1861. Beatrice was only four years old at the time, and as the youngest daughter she gradually became indispensable to her grief-stricken mother.

“While other siblings got married and moved away, Beatrice stayed behind and Victoria couldn’t bear the thought of her leaving too.

In fact, she was so opposed to her marriage that she refused to discuss the possibility. Nevertheless, Beatrice fell in love with Prince Henry of Battenberg.

‘After a year of persuasion, the Queen finally agreed to the wedding taking place on the Isle of Wight – on the condition that Beatrice and Henry live with her.

Hansons’ period clothing consultant Notty Hornblower measures the width of Queen Victoria’s nightgown

‘The couple had four children, but in 1896 Prince Henry died of malaria during the fighting in the Anglo-Asante War.

“Heartbreaking, both mother and daughter lost their husbands prematurely.

After her husband’s death, Beatrice succeeded him as governor of the Isle of Wight, first at Osborne with her mother and later at Carisbrooke Castle.

Beatrice remained by her mother’s side until she died in 1901. The devoted daughter spent the next 30 years editing her mother’s diaries. She died at the age of 87 and outlived all her siblings.

‘It is possible that the items up for auction were donated to servants of the Royal Household on the Isle of Wight. Memories are then passed down from generation to generation and occasionally find their way to an auction or to an antique shop. They are fine examples of royal memorabilia and deserve to excel at auction.”