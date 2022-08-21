Unearthed Medieval map dating back to 13th century may show evidence of ‘Welsh Atlantis’

<!–

An unearthed 13th-century map could be evidence of a ‘Welsh Atlantis’, as two islands off the coast of Wales may represent the lost kingdom of Cantre’r Gwaelod.

The legend of Cantre’r Gwaelod and his land sunk under Cardigan Bay has been told for nearly a thousand years.

Now there may be geographical evidence for the lost land – one island lies off the coast between Aberystwyth and Aberdyfi and the other further north towards Barmouth, Gwynedd.

The legend Cantre’r Gwaelod tells of the lost kingdom that sank into the sea off the coast of Wales – pictured is the Ceredigion coast and Cardigan Island

Simon Haslett, an honorary professor of physical geography at the University of Swansea, and David Willis, Jesus Professor of Celtic at the University of Oxford, presented evidence of the islands on a medieval map.

Haslett was looking for the lost islands in Cardigan Bay first mentioned in the mid-13th century and the pair discovered that both islands were a quarter of Anglesey.

The “Welsh Atlantis” is marked on the medieval Gough map, the oldest surviving complete map of the British Isles, possibly from around 1280, Haslett said.

The 13th century Gough map shows medieval Wales with two islands off the west coast that do not exist today

Haslett told the BBC: ‘The two islands are clearly marked and can corroborate contemporary accounts of a lost land mentioned in the Black Book of Carmarthen (1250).’

The map is kept in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford.

Professor Haslett and Willis suspected how the islands may have formed and then disappeared and how they became part of local folklore.

Professors David Willis (left) and Simon Haslett (right) found evidence of the lost islands on the map

Haslett suggested that the coastline was about 13 km (8 miles) to the west compared to where it is today, based on the coordinates of the Roman cartographer Ptolemy, and that folk legends spoke of walking between lands now separated by sea because of the rising sea levels after the ice age.

But legends like Cantre’r Gwaelod previously referred to sea flooding and erosion from tsunamis or storms that forced coastal populations to flee, he added.

Haslett said: ‘In about a millennium, from the time of Ptolemy to the construction of Harlech Castle during the Norman period, the seascape had completely changed.’

“Later maps show the islands had disappeared, but further up the coast near Harlech, the castle built to have a strategic advantage on the coast was now more or less landlocked,” he added. up.

It is also believed that erosion would have released boulders, leading to stone structures called sarns, which would have played a vital role in perpetuating the legends.

Cardigan Bay is where the two islands are located – both a quarter of Anglesey

A copy of Ptolemy’s ancient world map from the fifteenth century that suggests that the coastlines have shifted

Welsh folklore expert Dr Juliette Wood said she’d seen the sarns herself and they were convincing, but the stories of the lost city didn’t come back into vogue until the 18th century.

She also said that similar myths about an ‘Atlantis’ can be found all over Europe and that the islands prove not the folklore, but rather that it is a coincidence.

Prof Haslett warned that his findings regarding the changing landscape are still ongoing and that the residents of Cardigan Bay could become some of the first UK climate refugees in our lifetime.