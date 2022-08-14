WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Underwater village hidden beneath Lake Vyrnwy in Wales is revealed due to weeks of dry weather

Australia
By Jacky

Underwater village hidden under a Welsh reservoir is revealed for the first time in 46 YEARS by weeks of dry weather

  • Lake Vyrnwy in Powys in central Wales has become so dry that an underwater village has been revealed
  • Ancient buildings from the village of Llanwddyn have been uncovered for the first time since 1976
  • The village was flooded when the reservoir and dam were built to supply Liverpool with water
  • Amazing photos show the full detail of the hidden village as it resurfaces

By Eleanor Dye for Mailonline

Published: 18:36, 14 August 2022 | Updated: 18:59, 14 August 2022

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A lake in central Wales has dried up so much that a secret underwater village has been revealed from below.

Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is usually 90 percent full at this time of year, but is nearly empty due to the recent heat wave.

As a result, old buildings from the village of Llanwddyn have been uncovered for the first time since the drought of 1976.

Amazing pictures of the Shropshire star show the full detail of the hidden village, from an old bridge to stone walls and abandoned houses.

The photos clearly show the foundations of the old buildings and the remains of the rich history of the village.

The underwater village of Llanwddyn has been exposed from below the surface of Lake Vyrnwy . by weeks of dry weather

The underwater village of Llanwddyn has been exposed from below the surface of Lake Vyrnwy . by weeks of dry weather

Amazing photos show the full detail of the hidden village, from an old bridge to stone walls and abandoned houses

Amazing photos show the full detail of the hidden village, from an old bridge to stone walls and abandoned houses

Amazing photos show the full detail of the hidden village, from an old bridge to stone walls and abandoned houses

This is the first time the village has been visible since the drought of 1976, when reservoirs dried up and houses were left without water

This is the first time the village has been visible since the drought of 1976, when reservoirs dried up and houses were left without water

This is the first time the village has been visible since the drought of 1976, when reservoirs dried up and houses were left without water

The photos show the rich history of the village of Llanwddyn - after it was flooded in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built

The photos show the rich history of the village of Llanwddyn - after it was flooded in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built

The photos show the rich history of the village of Llanwddyn – after it was flooded in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built

Villagers were forced to leave Llanwddyn in the late 1880s so that the reservoir could be built to supply Liverpool with water.

Lake Vyrnwy and its distinctive dam were built and the village houses and old church were destroyed and sank under water.

But the village does not want to be forgotten and resurfaces in times of drought and repeatedly hot weather.

The foundations of old houses (shown here) are visible again after weeks of dry weather that has dried up the reservoir

The foundations of old houses (shown here) are visible again after weeks of dry weather that has dried up the reservoir

The foundations of old houses (shown here) are visible again after weeks of dry weather that has dried up the reservoir

The drop in water level has exposed ancient walls (pictured) that form a picturesque addition to the banks of the reservoir

The drop in water level has exposed ancient walls (pictured) that form a picturesque addition to the banks of the reservoir

The drop in water level has exposed ancient walls (pictured) that form a picturesque addition to the banks of the reservoir

Villagers had to leave Llanwddyn in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built to supply Liverpool with water

Villagers had to leave Llanwddyn in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built to supply Liverpool with water

Villagers had to leave Llanwddyn in the late 1880s so the reservoir could be built to supply Liverpool with water

In recent years, the water level has decreased as the temperature rises.

The lake is usually 87 percent full at this time of year. Last year it fell to 77 percent and this week it has fallen to just over 60 percent.

On July 18, Wales registered its warmest day on record.

The Met Office confirmed that Gogerddan at Aberystwyth had reached 35.3C (95.5F), surpassing the previous all-time high of 35.2C (95.4F) at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire on 2 August 1990.

Lake Vyrnwy is known for its distinctive dam and Victorian tower being stretched

Lake Vyrnwy is known for its distinctive dam and Victorian tower being stretched

Lake Vyrnwy is known for its distinctive dam and Victorian tower being stretched

The lake is usually 87 percent full at this time of year. Last year it dropped to 77 percent and this week it dropped to just over 60 percent

The lake is usually 87 percent full at this time of year. Last year it dropped to 77 percent and this week it dropped to just over 60 percent

The lake is usually 87 percent full at this time of year. Last year it dropped to 77 percent and this week it dropped to just over 60 percent

The water level of the lake drops more and more every year as the temperature rises, so much so that it seems almost empty

The water level of the lake drops more and more every year as the temperature rises, so much so that it seems almost empty

The water level of the lake drops more and more every year as the temperature rises, so much so that it seems almost empty

On July 18, Wales registered its warmest day on record. The Met Office confirmed that Gogerddan near Aberystwyth had reached 35.3C (95.5F), surpassing the previous all-time high of 35.2C (95.4F) on 2 August 1990 at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire.

On July 18, Wales registered its warmest day on record. The Met Office confirmed that Gogerddan near Aberystwyth had reached 35.3C (95.5F), surpassing the previous all-time high of 35.2C (95.4F) on 2 August 1990 at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire.

On July 18, Wales registered its warmest day on record. The Met Office confirmed that Gogerddan near Aberystwyth had reached 35.3C (95.5F), surpassing the previous all-time high of 35.2C (95.4F) on 2 August 1990 at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Climate activists fill golf course holes…

Jacky

Royal sources condemn dramatisation of…

Jacky

Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage warns…

Jacky
1 of 3,750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More