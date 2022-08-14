Underwater village hidden beneath Lake Vyrnwy in Wales is revealed due to weeks of dry weather

Advertisement

A lake in central Wales has dried up so much that a secret underwater village has been revealed from below.

Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is usually 90 percent full at this time of year, but is nearly empty due to the recent heat wave.

As a result, old buildings from the village of Llanwddyn have been uncovered for the first time since the drought of 1976.

Amazing pictures of the Shropshire star show the full detail of the hidden village, from an old bridge to stone walls and abandoned houses.

The photos clearly show the foundations of the old buildings and the remains of the rich history of the village.

Villagers were forced to leave Llanwddyn in the late 1880s so that the reservoir could be built to supply Liverpool with water.

Lake Vyrnwy and its distinctive dam were built and the village houses and old church were destroyed and sank under water.

But the village does not want to be forgotten and resurfaces in times of drought and repeatedly hot weather.

In recent years, the water level has decreased as the temperature rises.

The lake is usually 87 percent full at this time of year. Last year it fell to 77 percent and this week it has fallen to just over 60 percent.

On July 18, Wales registered its warmest day on record.

The Met Office confirmed that Gogerddan at Aberystwyth had reached 35.3C (95.5F), surpassing the previous all-time high of 35.2C (95.4F) at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire on 2 August 1990.

Lake Vyrnwy is known for its distinctive dam and Victorian tower being stretched

The water level of the lake drops more and more every year as the temperature rises, so much so that it seems almost empty