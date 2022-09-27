Underwater heat ‘inferno’ ravages Mediterranean corals

This summer, a major offshore heat wave hit the western Mediterranean, with water up to five degrees Celsius hotter than normal.



In the Mediterranean’s temperate shallows, once-vibrant red and purple coral forests provide a crucial haven for biodiversity, now bleached and brittle, transformed into skeletons by record summer temperatures, scientists say.

Tristan Estaque of the marine conservation group Septentrion Environnement returns despondent from an exploratory dive off the coast of Marseille in southern France.

“It is heartbreaking, the decline is so rapid,” he told AFP.

Dive surveys just two months earlier found an intact landscape, lush with violet-lined fans of gorgonian coral.

Now it’s a “ghost forest,” Estaque says, with the majestic fans largely stripped of living tissue.

“You have to imagine a tree where there are no more leaves, no more bark.”

Vulnerable forests

Gorgonian corals, which have flexible skeletons inlaid with polyps, are found all over the planet.

The species found in the Mediterranean are said to create “forests” and host a huge range of species.

But they are acutely vulnerable to human activities.

Fishing nets, anchors and careless divers can tear their delicate structures, while exposure to continuous and intense heat can be fatal.

Heatwaves at sea are becoming more common, according to a report by UN climate experts this year.

This summer, a major offshore heatwave hit the western Mediterranean, with water up to five degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than usual, according to Mercator Ocean International, the organization that runs Europe’s ocean monitoring service.

In some places the water reached 30C.

Recent Septentrion Environnement studies have shown that since then between 70 and 90 percent of the red gorgonian population in the 10 to 20 meter zone off Marseille has died.

The effect was like “an underwater inferno,” said Solene Basthard-Bogain, another of the group’s specialists.

And it’s not just near the southern French coast.

Gorgonian deaths have also been observed on the Spanish coasts and around the Italian island of Sardinia, according to Stephane Sartoretto of the French research firm Ifremer.

The severity of the impact seems to vary depending on the depth of the corals.

Along the saw-toothed shoreline of France’s Calanques National Park, dotted with craggy coves and shallow habitats where the gorgonians are found in some places in waters as low as six meters (20 feet), die-offs were particularly intense.

In the Balearic Islands they live deeper, at 40 meters, and were therefore less affected, Sartoretto says.

‘Forest fire’

In addition to the gorgonians, sponges and bivalves are also affected.

The heat wave at sea has also plagued mussel farming, with 150 tons of commercial mussels and 1,000 tons of young stock – for next year’s harvest – lost in Spain over the summer.

A drop in temperatures in the Mediterranean could help save the corals spared over the summer, Basthard-Bogain says, though she worries that any pathogens spread by the heat may still be in the waters. will be present.

It is also feared that a new hot period cannot be ruled out before the end of autumn.

Sartoretto says he is concerned that repeated bouts of heat stress could be devastating to the corals.

“We may wonder if their disappearance is possible,” he says, adding that their reproduction rate is very slow.

“Like after a wildfire on land,” he says, “they take decades to regenerate.”

