Undertakers kept busy with abnormally high numbers of Aussies dying – and it’s not just from Covid

Funeral directors are experiencing a rush of business with Australians dying in abnormally high numbers in a ‘disturbing’ trend doctors can’t explain.

Martin Masson, who is director of Tribute Funeral Services in Ravenhall, a western Melbourne suburb, said there is no shortage of work for him and others in the industry.

“Since the first of this year we have been constantly busy,” Mr Masson told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We’ve certainly seen an increase in the need for our services, as have many other drivers.”

Masson believed that more Australians of working age are dying, but has no statistics to back this up.

“We’ve definitely seen a clear shift towards people in their 60s, 50s and even late or mid-40s and even younger,” he said.

Mr Masson revealed he had been asked a number of times about increased death rates but had no specific explanation other than Covid being ‘abandoned’.

However, he noted that there had also been more deaths from cancer, heart attacks and other illnesses, which he attributed to the way Australians live.

“Processed food, our lifestyle, staying up late, drinking, stress and that has been very evident in recent years,” said Mr Masson.

“These are all about causing deaths, whether that’s premature or in their time I don’t know.”

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirms that Australians died faster than usual this year.

When the death rate rises above the historical average, without this being explained by an aging population, this is called ‘excessive death’.

“Excess mortality has been recorded for all months in 2022, with both deaths and mortality generally exceeding historical averages,” an ABS spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia.

“There were 16,124 deaths in May, which is 13.5 percent higher than the average number of deaths we would normally see in May (14,202).”

Covid was a substantial part of those deaths with 862 deaths “directly attributable to the virus in May”.

However, there were also more-than-expected deaths from dementia, diabetes and ischemic heart disease.

Cancer deaths had also increased, but in line with the aging population.

The ABS said those who died were still largely older than 75.

The body of top doctors, the Australian Medical Association (AMA), told the Daily Mail Australia it was “worrying” that the number of deaths is on the rise, reflecting what is seen abroad.

“We’ve seen the ABS statistics reflect a disturbing trend in other countries, such as the UK,” said AMA President Professor Steve Robson.

Britain has seen a 10 percent increase above the expected number of deaths since April.

The main causes are circulatory disorders and diabetes.

Prof Robson said it was unclear what caused the additional deaths in Australia.

“There needs to be some research into why this is happening,” he said.

However, he pointed to some “probable factors” that could be a hangover from the Covid period of isolation and restrictions.

A major likely cause was that people were either unable or afraid to see a doctor because of the risk of infection.

“People have avoided going to the doctor for regular checkups or talking about a health problem or delaying a trip to the doctor and seeing their condition get more serious as a result,” said Prof. Robson.

“We need to do more to prepare the health system, both to address the impact of COVID on issues such as waiting lists, but also to deal with those patients who have delayed access to care and now need more serious intervention.”

In Victoria, it is estimated that more than 6,000 cases of cancer were missed during the lockdown periods between April 2020 and April 2022.

Even after the lockdowns ended, cancer diagnoses remained lower than expected, which could show that people have lost the habit of regular checkups.

Mr Masson said deaths were below trend in the years leading up to Covid and during the pandemic period of lockdowns and restrictions.

“Before Covid, we found that the death rate had fallen by about 4 percent,” Mr Masson said.

‘In 2017 to 2019 we did not have a major flu epidemic.

“Everyone was fighting for funeral services nationwide.

“The big boys pulled out their guns and advertised on billboards, TV, radio, you name it.

“These were tough times. We said ‘we need an epidemic and a pandemic’ and unfortunately we got our wish.’

Mr Masson said there was also a marked decline in deaths during the Covid period, especially in Victoria where people were forced to stay at home for the most part.

“Workshops were effectively shut down, car accidents stopped, we saw an increase in suicides, even though we saw an increase in cancer for people who didn’t seek medical help because they were in lockdown,” he said.

“But we saw a marked drop in colds, flu and everything else. There were only about 20 people who died of colds and flu.

“We’re back to work now, killing ourselves on the road.

“We’re still committing suicide and continuing to shoot each other and do all the normal things we were before Covid.”

Mr Masson said Covid was still a deadly threat that most people were now ignoring.

“People are moving on from Covid, even if it’s not front page news, it’s still in the stats, you can take a look,” he said.

“Since the politicians have become more active in managing the health protocol rather than the chief physicians across the country.

Over a five-month period from the end of 2021 through the first five months of 22, more than 9,000 people nationwide have died from Covid, on top of everything else that kills them.

“Now everyone is thinking, ‘we all have the shot, so if we were all immune it’s fine and we can have it ripped’.” We know people will die… but we don’t care, we’ll just have to get used to it.’

Mr Masson said he expects regular increases in Covid deaths, with Australians unlikely to embrace the restrictions again.

“We see waves every six months because every six months we seem to get a new variation that hits us,” he said.

“The medical authorities tell us to do this and this and this.

“But the polls say ‘it’s fine’.”