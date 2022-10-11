Understanding what NHL games are available on SN NOW Premium

The NHL season kicks into high gear on Tuesday with opening night in North America, followed by a doubleheader with Canadian teams on Wednesday.

Sportsnet NOW Premium subscribers have access to most games throughout the season.

Sportsnet NOW Premium subscribers can watch the following games:

• All national games.

• *All regional games featuring the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

• All regional Toronto Maple Leafs games produced and broadcast on Sportsnet.

• All Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets regional games are available to subscribers outside their region. Subscribers in Montreal, Ottawa and Winnipeg will not be able to watch their team’s regional matches in their market on SN NOW Premium.

• All 26 regional Leafs games airing on TSN are available to subscribers outside the Toronto area, but those 26 games are not available to SN NOW Premium subscribers in the Toronto area.

*All Flames, Oilers and Canucks are available in all regions as they are available out-of-market, plus in-market subscribers of SN NOW Premium get all Sportsnet games in their region.

Regional blackouts are mandated by the NHL, with all 32 teams having their own designated broadcast region.

