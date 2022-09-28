Understanding virtual memory CD8+ T Cells

Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (2022). DOI: 10.1089/jir.2022.0053″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Credit: Maria Estefania Viano et al, Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (2022). DOI: 10.1089/jir.2022.0053



Virtual memory CD8+ T cells (T VM ) are a relatively recent discovery in humans. A new review discusses what is known about them from mouse models and their cellular equivalents in humans, as described in the Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (JICR).

Maria Cecillia Rodriguez-Galan, of the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, and co-authors assess the biology and development of innate memory (T I’M ) and T VM ) cells in mice and humans. They describe the effector mechanisms of T I’M /T VM cells, the role of T I’M /T VM in the infectious process, the role of T I’M /T VM in cancer, T VM cells during aging, and cytokines and T I’M /T VM cells.

“The discovery of human CD8+ T cells with identical characteristics to mouse T VM cells has aroused tremendous interest in recent years and has presented a new challenge in trying to understand not only their roles in various pathological processes, but also distinguish which roles have been erroneously assigned to specific memory cells rather than virtual memory cells,” said The “Numerous publications are currently appearing, clarifying more and more about the origin, functional features and their role in various pathological processes, especially in infections and cancer, which will give a new edge to understand their key role in the immune system. “

“Most immune T cell memory is trained through exposure to antigens released by invading pathogens. However, a population of memory T cells emerges[s] in the absence of apparent prior exposure to antigen, so-called ‘virtual memory’ cells. The article by Viano and colleagues is a comprehensive overview of our knowledge of this mysterious population of cells – origin, phenotype and effector function. The authors also discuss similar populations of virtual memory CD8+ T cells in humans. The manuscript will be of particular interest to vaccinologists, immunologists and infectious disease researchers,” says Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research Editor-in-Chief David L. (Woody) Woodland, Ph.D.

Maria Estefania Viano et al, Virtual memory CD8+ T cells: origin and beyond, Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (2022). Maria Estefania Viano et al, Virtual memory CD8+ T cells: origin and beyond,(2022). DOI: 10.1089/jir.2022.0053

