Understanding social dilemmas through games—the development of moral norms encourages selfless behavior

PLOS Computational Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010429″ width=”800″ height=”300″/> Frequency of different strategies in the fixed points of the replicator-mutator dynamics. From A to D, game B is Snow Drift, Battle of the Sexes, Leader and Stag hunt game respectively. For anti-coordination games (A to C), the replicator-mutator dynamics has two stable fixed points, a cooperative fixed point where cooperation evolves (above) and a defective fixed point where cooperation does not evolve. For the Stag Hunt game, D, the replicator mutator dynamic has two cooperative fixed points (top) and one defective fixed point (bottom). Credit: PLOS Computational Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010429



Human decision making and the interplay of individual and group dynamics is incredibly complex. Unfortunately, our behavior can lead to adverse phenomena, such as the depletion of common resources.

Mohammad Salahshour, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences, has examined how individual strategic choices, social norms and morality influence the decision-making process. His game theory-based approach elucidates how the complexity of real-world strategic institutions can lead to the evolution of moral norms, which help societies better govern themselves by channeling individual decision-making for the benefit of groups.

The decision-making process can be conflicting and can lead to social dilemmas where individual interests are opposed to benefits for the group or society. Morality offers a way out of this tragedy of the commons by fostering altruistic incentives and motivating individuals to curb selfishness and cooperate, even at a personal cost.

The rise of morality is still an evolutionary puzzle. The central question is why does a person sacrifice himself and undermine his individual position in order to work together and benefit the group? It appears that the individual pursuit of order and organization in society directs this development. So after initially striving for some form of social order out of sheer self-interest, the ensuing moral system requires some form of self-sacrificing cooperation.

Individuals in groups are often confronted simultaneously with several strategic problems that need to be solved. Max Planck researcher Mohammad Salahshour used basic strategy games as a metaphor for a wide variety of these issues, including social dilemmas and coordination and cooperation issues, such as resource allocation. To test whether these simple game-theoretic approaches have any value in representing complex interactions in the real world, he devised a new evolutionary model of coupled interaction games.

In a first step, the individuals have to solve a Prisoner’s Dilemma, followed by a second game that can belong to different classes that represent strategic scenarios that individuals may encounter in groups. By studying the resulting Nash equilibriums, Mohammad Salahshour was able to prove that the outcome of the players’ choices in the social dilemma presented to them in the first game influences their strategic choices in the second game and can help in solving various strategic problems, such as coordination, resource allocation and leader choice.

Such increased complexity of interaction games leads to a wide range of possible scenarios as a collaborating player can now be compensated for his subversion in the social dilemma. Depending on this compensation, the emergence of moral norms such as “good” or “bad” behavior comes naturally: with a low payout of the non-social dilemma game – and thus small coupling of the games and low complexity – there is no intrinsic value in cooperation and apostasy remains the rational choice.

However, as the link becomes strong enough, a symmetry-breaking phase transition appears, the symmetry between collaboration and defection breaks, and a set of collaborative social norms develop, according to which collaboration is a valuable trait worth adopting.

Salashour’s study of the evolution of moral norms revealed the existence of two very different functions of morality. The aforementioned promotion of self-sacrificing or altruistic behavior and the encouragement of mutually beneficial behavior. This second function does not involve self-sacrifice and can manifest itself, for example, in mutualistic cooperation or conflict resolution, norms that can promote social order and organization.

The mathematician says, “a moral system behaves like a Trojan horse: once established out of the individual’s self-interest to promote order and organization, it also brings self-sacrificing cooperation and suppresses antisocial behavior.” Interestingly, his theory predicts that only the costs of standards, not their benefits, determine their creation.

This fact may explain the surprising development of harmful social norms, such as destructive cultural practices, honor killings or severe punishments. These norms are costly to the individual and often lack direct social benefit, leading to collective costs; however, they can be just as effective in promoting social order and stabilizing societies, especially in the absence of law enforcement agencies.

The research was published in PLOS Computational Biology.

More information:

Mohammad Salahshour et al, Interaction between games gives rise to the evolution of moral norms for cooperation, PLOS Computational Biology (2022). Mohammad Salahshour et al, Interaction between games gives rise to the evolution of moral norms for cooperation,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010429

Provided by Max-Planck-Institut für Mathematik in den Naturwissenschaften