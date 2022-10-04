More than a dozen underperforming hospitals are being dragged into emergency meetings with ministers in a bid to tackle the handover delay crisis, it was reported today.

Bosses from 15 NHS sites, including in Birmingham, Leicester and the South West, have been called in for talks to find out how they can discharge patients faster to make room in hospitals.

The Cobra-style meetings are said to be reminiscent of those seen during the Covid pandemic, which drew up plans to tackle the national emergency.

The 15 trusts log almost half of all ambulance delays nationwide, despite England having around 200 trusts.

The crisis has seen ambulances queuing for 26 hours outside hospitals, heart attack patients waiting three hours for paramedics and more than 1,000 injured a day due to delays.

Ministers are expected to call in central administrators for hospitals that do not show a rapid improvement in their handover delays ahead of winter.

Officials have warned that the NHS crisis will only worsen in the coming weeks as an influx of Covid and flu is expected to see thousands more Britons in hospital.

Health Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government ‘should not be tolerant of the parts of the NHS which are underperforming’.

Ambulance response times recovered slightly in August, but the time it took for paramedics to arrive at the scene was still well above targets

Emergency department data shows three in 10 Britons were forced to wait longer than four hours in A&E departments in August, with almost a thousand a day waiting for 12 hours

Health Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government ‘should not be tolerant of underperforming parts of the NHS’

NHS hospitals are still canceling more than 22,000 appointments every day More than 22,000 hospital appointments are canceled every day – despite waiting lists for treatment standing at a record 6.8 million, it emerged today. The government has promised to tackle the NHS care backlog, but some patients continue to see their appointments canceled multiple times. So far this year, the average number of cancellations each day has been 20 percent higher than it was before the pandemic, with around 18,000 being removed each day. The data comes from 78 trusts that responded to Freedom of Information requests sent by the Daily Telegraph. It’s not clear what the canceled appointments were for, but they may include X-rays and other medical scans Daily cancellations peaked in 2020 – the first year of the pandemic – when they hit 24,561, before falling to 20,856 in 2021 and now rising again this year to 22,178. In 2021, the number of agreements canceled five times or more was 30,267 – two-thirds higher than in 2019 (17,884). In the same year, the number of appointments terminated 10 or more times was 1,325 – a 50 percent increase compared to 900 in 2019, according to the data. Some trusts clarified that appointments can be recorded as cancellations if they are moved to another part of the hospital or carried out by a different clinician.

A source told The Daily Telegraph that ministers hold the meetings with NHS chiefs from the worst performing hospitals.

They aim to create a plan to discharge patients faster, e.g. using “virtual wards” – which allow doctors to monitor patients from their homes using mobile technology.

The NHS says discharge delays are putting pressure on bed capacity, with only 45 per cent of patients in August being discharged on time.

This meant that an average of 13,388 beds in England were occupied when they did not need to be.

The knock-on effects see ambulances queuing for hours while doctors struggle to find a place for their patient.

And around 1,000 emergency patients per day waited more than 12 hours for a place in a ward in August.

The difficulty in discharging patients has been linked to the crisis in social care – with too few staff available to care for those recovering at home, forcing the NHS to keep them in wards.

It comes when Dr. Coffey yesterday told a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham that there is too much ‘variation’ in patients’ experience of the NHS.

Ambulance handovers are supposed to take place in 15 minutes and none take more than half an hour.

But statistics show that University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, the worst offender, recorded 6,872 waiting times of more than an hour, representing five per cent of the national total.

By comparison, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, the 15th worst trust for delays, recorded 2,571 – two per cent of the total.

Sir. Jenrick said the government “should not be tolerant of the parts of the NHS which are underperforming”.

The former finance and housing minister told a policy exchange fringe event that dozens of hospitals are failing to treat patients on time, while others nearby recorded significantly fewer delays.

According to The timessaid Mr Jenrick: ‘The statistics speak for themselves: 45 per cent of the delays we see and deliver ambulances to emergency departments across the country are in 15 NHS hospital trusts.’

He said ministers are working with hospitals that are not delivering acceptable levels of care to raise standards ‘very quickly’.

“And acute and urgent care I think is probably the most urgent of them – because we have such a short time ahead of us to get the NHS in the right place ahead of winter,” he said, according to The telegraph.

NHS England figures show that 6.8 million patients were on the waiting list for routine hospital treatment in July, equivalent to one in eight people. Almost 380,000 have been waiting for over a year

Cancer patients who started treatment within two months of an urgent referral rose from 59.9 percent in June to 61.6 percent in July. But the figure is below the 85 percent standard, which has not been hit since 2014

But he called for ‘boosterism’ to be put aside, noting that the shortage of doctors and nurses was the central issue for the health service.

The NHS is subject to “too many targets” and better judgment should be used in future when imposing them.

However, the worst ranked hospitals that ‘do not provide an acceptable level of care to their patients’ should try to improve their rating better.

The telegraph reported that he said: ‘This autumn and winter will be one of the most challenging that the NHS has known in its history.

‘[I want] to be very straightforward about the challenges facing the NHS right now and not try to gloss over them.’

Sir. Jenrick admitted the NHS will need more money in the coming years because of Britain’s demographics – with an aging population set to see more Britons with chronic illness requiring treatment.

He called for NHS reform to make it more efficient, such as by using more technology.