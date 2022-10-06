Undercover cop disguised as window washer slammed as 'bloody trickery'

The police then threatened to arrest the man to prevent a police action

A friend of the man who revealed a sneaky tactic police are using to catch motorists on their phones has slammed the police crackdown as ‘intimidating’ and ‘aggressive’.

The man, named only as Aneil, drove the car while his partner filmed the confrontation with a police officer disguised as a roadside window cleaner.

He told New Zealand radio host Duncan Garner on Wednesday morning about the moment police officers swarmed his friend.

“It’s really scary to have someone snooping around your window,” Aneil said.

‘They were aggressive. To have three, four, five police officers surround my friend, it’s a really scary thing. What they are doing here is actually against police rules.’

Aneil was traveling from Wellington with his friend when his mate spotted an officer who had ticketed him days earlier, disguised as a window cleaner at the side of a road in Manurewa, South Auckland.

‘He’s the officer who gave me the ticket. He’s pretending to be a window cleaner,’ the man is heard saying in the video, before getting out of the car and confronting him.

A New Zealand man has spoken out on Duncan Garner’s radio show about the sneaky tactics police are using to catch motorists on their phones as an undercover officer is filmed disguised as a window cleaner (pictured)

When he confronted the undercover policeman, other uniformed officers surrounded him before threatening to arrest him to prevent the police operation.

The police then threatened to arrest the man for obstructing the operation if he did not proceed.

“They’re trying to get people in Manurewa tickets and fines for maybe phones, seat belts and now they want to send other officers over because I’m messing up their operation,” said the man filming.

‘This is the same officer who gave me a ticket for not speeding and was a real bully and wouldn’t scare me.’

One of the officers who surrounded the man is heard saying, ‘move on or you will be arrested for obstruction’, but the man would not budge, insisting he was doing nothing wrong and was on public property.

Garner weighed in on the footage, labeling the underhand tactics ‘bloody tricks’.

“Is it only Manurewa because that’s where apparently dodgy people live, is that what they say?” he asked.

‘I think it’s a bloody trick, you know. What window washer goes around with a walkie talkie and police radio.’