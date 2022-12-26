UNDER THE MICROPSCOPE: Historian Dan Snow, 44, answers our health quiz

Historian and TV presenter Dan Snow, 44, answers our health quiz

Can you run up the stairs?

When I turned 40, I invested in a personal trainer, who trains me twice a week. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done: I’m in better shape than I’ve been in 20 years.

Do you get five a day?

My wife Edwina, 41, and I have a vegetable garden. In the summer we eat bowls of roasted vegetables for dinner. I rarely eat red meat now.

Ever been on a diet?

I’m 6ft 5in and 15st, the same as when I was 20. I crash-dieted in 2008 because I was 10kg over the weight limit for the ejection seat in the RAF Typhoon (I was covering the RAF’s 90th anniversary). I lost it in ten days. But then I started fixating on food. It took a year or two to get over it. I think dieting is very bad for mental health.

Any vices?

I definitely drink too much – a beer after work with the team, rosé in the summer, red wine in the winter.

Family ailments?

Mom and dad [his father is TV journalist Peter Snow, 84] are still very good. Mama’s parents grew very old (90 and 95), but Papa smoked like chimneys and died in their fifties.

Worst illness?

I had malaria when I was 20 during my gap year in Africa; I was hallucinating and couldn’t stand the sight of food.

Was anything removed?

My appendix burst on the last day I sailed across the Atlantic in 2002 – I would have died if it had been in the middle of the journey.

ever had plastic surgery?

I would have said no, but as I get older I look at it with renewed interest.

Dealing well with pain?

Fairly good. My lower back is often very sore from an old rowing injury. I am waiting for surgery on a ligament injury in my left knee.

Tried alternative remedies?

I strongly believe in science. I am not a fan of homeopathy.

Ever been depressed?

When I was with History Hit [his podcast] as a business it was very stressful. I was anxious, but I wouldn’t go as far as saying I was depressed.

Hangover medicine?

Drink a lot of water. I also try to distract myself – sailing or walking. Lying on a couch and feeling sorry for yourself is the worst.

What keeps you awake?

Major global crises — plague, covid, climate. I also worry about subscriber numbers for my history channel!

Any phobias?

I don’t like snakes.

Do you want to live forever?

I like history – I’m fascinated to see where it leads, so I’d like to live forever.

Dan Snow’s podcast History Hit is now available, historyhit.com

